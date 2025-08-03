Nathan Smith ruled out of second Test against Zimbabwe due to abdominal injury

New Delhi [India], August 3 : New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith has been ruled out of the second and final Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe due to an abdominal injury.

Zak Foulkes, who recently featured for the Black Caps in the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, has received his maiden call-up to the Test squad as a replacement for Smith, as per the ICC.

Foulkes snapped two wickets in the three games he bowled, including the final, which New Zealand edged out by three runs against the Proteas.

Smith, who was a part of the Black Caps' nine-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the first Test, picked up an injury while batting in New Zealand's first innings and eventually retired hurt on 22*.

He also nabbed three wickets for the visitors in the first innings.

However, on Day 2 in Bulawayo, Smith sustained the injury while batting, and a subsequent MRI confirmed that he had picked up an abdominal strain.

Will O'Rourke is also being monitored after experiencing back stiffness, even as Ben Lister has been called in as a pace bowling cover for the lanky fast bowler.

The second Test between Zimbabwe and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at the Queens Sports Club at Bulawayo from 7 August.

