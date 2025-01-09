Nathan Smith Takes Full Stretched Diving Catch at Boundary Line During New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI (Watch Video)

New Zealand all-rounder Nathan Smith produced a spectacular fielding effort during the second ODI against Sri Lanka at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 8. Smith took a full stretched diving catch at the boundary to dismiss Sri Lanka’s lower-order batter Eshan Malinga.

Nathan Smith! A screamer on the Seddon Park boundary to dismiss Eshan Malinga 🔥 #NZvSL#CricketNationpic.twitter.com/sQKm8aS07F — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 8, 2025

Dramatic Catch at the Boundary

The incident occurred on the final ball of the 29th over in Sri Lanka’s innings. Malinga attempted to ramp a short and wide delivery from William O'Rourke over the keeper’s head for a boundary. However, the ball flew off the bat’s splice toward fine third man, where Smith was stationed.

Smith, who had earlier misfielded in the match, redeemed himself by diving horizontally and catching the ball with both hands just before it hit the ground. The stunning catch was hailed by many as the catch of the series.

Malinga was dismissed for 4 runs off 5 balls, including one boundary.

New Zealand's Batting and Sri Lanka's Struggle

New Zealand batted first in a rain-affected match reduced to 37 overs. They posted 255/9 with Rachin Ravindra (79 off 63) and Mark Chapman (62 off 52) contributing fifties. Maheesh Theekshana (4/44) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/39) were the top wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka's chase began poorly as New Zealand’s pacers exploited the conditions, using swing, seam, and bounce to trouble the Sri Lankan top order. Both openers failed, and Kusal Mendis was dismissed cheaply. A bizarre run-out of Charith Asalanka left Sri Lanka reeling at 22/4 in the powerplay.

Read Also | Pat Cummins Doubtful for Champions Trophy 2025 Due to Ankle Injury

Kamindu Mendis Fights Back

Kamindu Mendis fought back with a solid 64 off 66 balls, including five fours and three sixes. He formed important partnerships, adding 57 runs with Janith Liyanage (22 off 31) for the fifth wicket and 47 runs with Chamindu Wickramasinghe (17 off 27). Mendis was dismissed in the 29th over of the chase.

New Zealand Secures Series Win

Sri Lanka was bowled out for 142, giving New Zealand a dominant victory and securing the three-match ODI series with one match remaining. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner praised his team’s all-around performance.