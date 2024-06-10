Nation does not expect such performance: PCB chief Naqvi on Pakistan's 'disappointing' loss against India

New Delhi [India], June 10 : After Pakistan's 6-run loss against their arch-rivals India in the high-voltage match of the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi said that the nation does not deserve such 'disappointing' performance from the 'Men in Green'.

Speaking at an event, PCB chief Naqvi said that the time has come to give a chance to outside talent and make the Pakistan Cricket Team the best in the world.

"The time has come to give a chance to the outside talent. We have to make the Pakistani cricket team one of the best in the world. The nation does not expect such a disappointing performance from the cricket team," Naqvi was quoted by Geo News as saying.

He added that 'major' changes are needed in the team after their poor performance against India.

"It seemed that a minor surgery would work but after this bad performance, I'm now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul," he added.

Recapping the match, Pakistan won the toss and put India to bat first. However, the Indian batters did not get things going for them at this tough surface as star openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big. Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls, with six fours) seemed to be playing on a different pitch and had useful partnerships with Axar Patel (20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (seven in eight balls, with a four). However, the lower middle order crumbled under the pressure of scoring runs on such a tough pitch and India could make just 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach and Mohammed Rizwan (31 in 44 balls, with a four and six) held one end steady. However, Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4),

Iftikhar Ahmed (5) as well, which kept the pressure intact on Pakistan. With 18 runs needed in final over, Naseem Shah (10*) tried to win it for Pakistan, however, Arshdeep Singh (1/31) made sure Pakistan fell short by six runs.

Bumrah secured the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning spell.

