"National duty is top priority for me": Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza

New Delhi [India] May 14 : Sikandar Raza will join the Zimbabwe squad for this month's Trent Bridge Test match against England even as Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17.

PSL was postponed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on May 9 due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Raza said he is committed to national duty and will play in the Historic Test match , and reports of him missing it are false. He's also denied reports of him not returning to Pakistan for PSL.

"I've been tagged and mentioned regarding my availability for PSL and the Historic Test match in England. National duty is the top priority for me and once picked I will honor and fulfill it. All the reports of me missing the test match are not true at all. Regarding PSL , All the reports of me not returning to Pakistan are also not true," the veteran all-rounder said in a post on X.

The match will be played from May 22 to 26. This will be the first Test match for the Zimbabwe side on English soil since 2003. The announcement follows a fiercely-contest Test series against Bangladesh, where the African side took the first Test before the Tigers fought back to tie the series.

In PSL 2025, Raza played for the Lahore Qalandars. In nine games this season, he has 228 runs at a strike rate of 163 and an average of 45.60, as well as eight wickets at an average of 15.10 and an economy rate of 7.10.

Zimbabwe Test squad for England tour: Craig Ervine (c), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

