Navdeep Saini hails Bumrah's form, stresses importance of domestic cricket

New Delhi [India], August 18 : East Delhi Riders seamer Navdeep Saini on Monday praised Jasprit Bumrah for his performance in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England.

Bumrah could only play just three Tests of the 5-match series due to workload management. He was coming into the series after taking 18 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

After sustaining an injury in his back during a record-breaking 32-wicket Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah used the IPL as a tool to prepare himself for international cricket after an injury layoff.

During the India-England Test series, he emerged as India's second-highest wicket-taker and overall joint-fourth-highest, with 14 scalps at an average of 26.00 and best figures of 5/74. He took two five-wicket hauls in the series. A surprising aspect was his lack of success with the new ball.

"I feel that Jassi Bhai [Jasprit Bumrah], the way he has performed in the last series[Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy], he played three matches, he bowled so well in all three matches," Saini told ANI.

Saini believes that fast bowlers should play domestic cricket to prepare for the higher levels. He suggested that extensive experience in domestic cricket helps players adapt to the challenges of top-level cricket.

"I personally believe that all the fast bowlers should play domestic cricket so that when you go to the top level, you do not feel that these things are different because you have done so much hard work that things look normal," he said.

"Everyone knows that DPL has become such a big platform to play IPL or to play for the Indian team. Because there is so much talent in Delhi, every player knows how to perform," he added.

Saini, in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, has grabbed five wickets from six matches, at an average of 40.2. He is associated with East Delhi Riders, a team that has secured five victories out of their seven fixtures and is currently placed second in the DPL points table.

