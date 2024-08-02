Navdeep Saini set to spearhead pace attack for West Delhi Lions in Delhi Premier League

New Delhi [India], August 2 : Indian pacer Navdeep Saini is set to spearhead the pace bowling attack of the West Delhi Lions for the upcoming Delhi Premier League (DPL), organized by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

The League will run from August 17 to September 8, 2024, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, as per a press release from DDCA. Navdeep, who has played two Tests, 8 ODIs, and 11 T20Is for India, is one of the mainstays in the West Delhi Lions squad. The squad also includes bowler Hrithik Shokeen, who has played for India's under-19 team.

The West Delhi Lions, acquired by Excel Group Pvt Ltd, is one of six franchises unveiled on Friday in the presence of former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and the entire Apex Council of DDCA.

Speaking about the West Delhi Lions, the owner of the franchise, Rajan Chopra said, "We are thrilled to be part of the inaugural Delhi Premier League. The DPL offers a unique platform for showcasing the immense cricketing talent from Delhi. Our team is poised to make a significant impact, and we are committed to supporting our players in every way possible."

The inaugural season of the T20 league will consist of 40 matches, including 33 games in the men's category and 7 in the women's. Meanwhile, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has been announced as the brand ambassador for the inaugural season of the Delhi Premier League (DPL).

The DDCA has launched the Delhi Premier League (DPL) as a premier T20 cricket competition. It provides a stage for emerging players to excel and allows seasoned professionals to entertain fans.

Sehwag was named as the brand ambassador of the league on Friday in a grand launch event.

The league, which is chaired by the league commissioner Bimal Julka, a retired IAS officer, aims to showcase the best cricketing talent from Delhi and beyond, offering a platform for emerging players to shine and for seasoned professionals to continue inspiring fans. The involvement of DDCA, a cornerstone institution in Delhi's cricketing landscape, ensures a strong foundation for the league's success.

Notably, the launch event also revealed the six franchises and their owners. A total of six men's teams were sold for Rs 49.65 crore. The franchise names and owners are as follows:

Men's Teams:

- South Delhi Superstars - Acquired by Real Force Resources Pvt Ltd for Rs 8.95 crore

- Purani Dilli 6 - Acquired by SISL Infotech Pvt Ltd for Rs 8 crore

- Central Delhi Kings - Acquired by Utech Developers Pvt Ltd for Rs 8.25 crore

- North Delhi Strikers - Acquired by Gupta Jee Tent Services Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 8.15 crore

- West Delhi Lions - Acquired by Brew Force Limited for Rs 8 crore

- East Delhi Riders - Acquired by Areion Finserve Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 8.3 crore

The top four bidders in the men's franchise auction also secured the women's teams, which include:

- South Delhi Superstars - Real Force Resources Pvt Ltd

- Central Delhi Queens - Utech Developers Pvt. Ltd.

- North Delhi Strikers - Gupta Jee Tent Services Pvt. Ltd.

- East Delhi Riders - Areion Finserve Pvt. Ltd.

West Delhi Lions Squad:

Hrithik Shokeen, Navdeep Saini, Dev Lakra, Deepak Punia, Shivank Vashishth, Akhil Chaudhary, Ayush Doseja, Krish Yadav, Anmol Sharma, Jugal Saini, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Vivek Yadav, Aryan Dalal, Masab Alam, Ekansh Dobal, Shivam Gupta, Yogesh Kumar, Suryakant Chauhan, Tishant Donal, Abrahim Ahmad Masoodi.

