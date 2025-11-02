Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Rain Threat Looms Over India–South Africa Women’s World Cup Final at DY Patil Stadium

The ICC Women's World Cup will get a new champion as India face South Africa in the final of the 2025 edition on Sunday. While it is the third final in the tournament's history for the Women in Blue, the Proteas will be playing the summit clash for the first time. The high-octane contest will be taking place at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. However, India and South Africa's charge towards their maiden ICC trophy is likely to be hampered by rain, as showers are predicted on Sunday afternoon, and the match is expected to witness a stop-start situation. A reserve day is in place for the contest. According to Accuweather, there is a 15 per cent chance of rain in Navi Mumbai around 2 PM, and it rises up to 20 per cent at 3 PM, which is the scheduled start of play between India and South Africa.

The chances of rain will increase up to 49 per cent around 4 PM, and it will further rise to 58 per cent around 6 PM. The time frame between 5 PM and 6 PM is also expected to witness a 51 per cent chance of rain.However, the chance of rain reduces significantly starting from 7 PM, and the entire day then sees just a prediction of 20 per cent. According to the weather prediction, we are expected to witness a game on Sunday itself, but the game might be reduced to fewer overs if the rain spoils the proceedings.

The final on November 2 has a reserve day in accordance with current ICC rules. However, the ICC stresses that every attempt will be made to complete the game on the day that it is planned, even if that means playing fewer overs. The game will only carry over to the following day if play cannot be finished despite every effort. Before this World Cup, the stadium had never played host to women's ODIs; in the last two games, the tournament has seen scores of more than 330. The team that wins the toss may be tempted to bowl due to the dew factor, but the likelihood of rain must also be taken into account.