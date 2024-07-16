NCPEDP Files Complaint Against Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh & Suresh Raina for ‘Mocking’ Disabled People in Viral ‘Tauba Tauba’ Dance Video

Former Indian cricket stars Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and Suresh Raina have landed in controversy after a video of them allegedly mocking disabled individuals went viral on social media. The video, uploaded by Harbhajan on Instagram, shows the trio along with teammate Gurkeerat Mann pretending to limp to the tune of "Tauba Tauba" from the film "Bad Newz." The act, seemingly intended to humorously depict the impact of aging and playing in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024, has been condemned as an insult to disabled persons.

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) lodged the complaint, accusing the cricketers of “insulting and mocking” differently abled individuals. Arman Ali, the Executive Director of NCPEDP, filed the formal complaint at Amar Colony police station in New Delhi. He also included Instagram in the complaint, accusing the platform of breaching the Information Technology Act by allowing the video.

“This entire act has been done in disguise of casual entertainment. We also want to register this complaint against Sandhya Devanathan, the Vice President and Managing Director of Meta India as the platform is also in violation of the Information Technology Act of 2000 by allowing such content to be posted on their platform, Instagram, which is violating user guidelines,” Arman Ali stated in the complaint.

“The video is a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India which allows every person to have a right to life with dignity and also violates Section 92 of the Rights of Person with Disabilities Act, 2016,” Ali wrote, seeking necessary and appropriate action against “these anti-social elements”.

The complaint also names Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Managing Director of Meta India, for allowing such content to be posted on Instagram, allegedly violating user guidelines and the Information Technology Act of 2000.

On filing a complaint against former Indian cricketers, Arman Ali said, “When I saw the video of Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina where they were pretending like disabled, kind of mockery on a viral song, I think it's an insult to more than 10 cr disabled people of India. Harbhajan Singh is an MP, and he should raise his voice for the disabled, but what kind of video he is making?... In India, there is an acute lack of awareness concerning disabilities. You are spreading myth and making fun of them and that's why I have filed a complaint."

In response, Harbhajan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify the intentions behind the video and to apologize to those offended. “Just wanted to make it clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of Tauba Tauba on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community. And this video was just to reflect on our bodies after playing continuous cricket for 15 days. SORE bodies...we are not trying to insult or offend anyone...still, if people think we have done something wrong...All I can say from my side. SORRY to everyone...please let's stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy. Love to all. Regards,” Harbhajan said in his social media post.

The controversy follows India Champions' victory over Pakistan Champions in the final of the inaugural World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2024 in Birmingham. The team, led by Yuvraj Singh, triumphed by five wickets, with notable contributions from Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, and Gurkeerat Mann.

WCL 2024 Final Scores:

Pakistan: 156/6 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 41, Kamran Akmal 24; Anureet Singh 3/43)

India: 159/5 in 19.1 overs (Ambati Rayudu 50, Yusuf Pathan 30, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 34; Aamer Yamin 2/29)