NECO Master Blaster wins Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 title

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Opening batter Vedant Dighade slammed 80 runs in 52 balls while skipper Jitesh Sharma smashed 30 runs in 11 balls as NECO Master Blaster produced a commanding run chase to defeat Pagariya Strikers by 7 wickets in the final and lift the Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025 trophy in style on Sunday.

Pagariya Strikers scored 178/7 batting first, with Shivam Deshmukh smashing 82 off 45. In reply, NECO Master Blaster chased it down in 17.5 overs, led by Vedant Dighade's 80.

Pagariya Strikers' bowling attack struggled to contain the flow of runs, with only Dipesh Parwani and Kaustubh Salve managing to pick wickets. The all-round batting performance capped a dream campaign for NECO Master Blaster, who came back from their league stage loss and lifted the coveted title in style.

Chasing a target of 179, wicketkeeper-opener Vedant Dighade set the tone with a brilliant 80 off 52 balls, smashing 8 fours and 4 sixes in a composed yet aggressive knock. He anchored the innings superbly while building key partnerships at the top.

He was well supported by Adhyayan Daga, who chipped in with 22 off 16, and Aryan Meshram, who accelerated the chase with a quickfire 42 off just 26 deliveries, including 3 sixes.

Though NECO Master Blaster lost two quick wickets in the middle overs, skipper Jitesh Sharma walked in and put the game beyond doubt with a blistering 30* off just 11 balls. His onslaught, featuring 3 sixes and a four, ensured NECO crossed the line comfortably in 17.5 overs.

Earlier, Pagariya Strikers posted a challenging total of 178/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was anchored by a blazing knock from wicketkeeper-batter Shivam Deshmukh, who smashed 82 off just 45 balls, including 3 fours and 7 sixes, maintaining a strike rate of 182.2.

Despite early setbacks losing Dhruv Shorey and Aditya Ahuja cheaply Deshmukh's counter-attack stabilised the innings. Useful cameos from Md Faiz (19 off 12), and Vishesh Tiwari (23* off 15) helped propel the Strikers past the 170-mark.

Sanmesh Deshmukh was the pick of the bowlers for NECO Master Blaster, claiming 3 wickets, while R Sanjay, Ananmay Jaiswal, and Prafulla Hinge chipped in with one apiece.

