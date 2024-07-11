Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 : Former South African pacer Dale Steyn expressed happiness at Gautam Gambhir's appointment as Team India's head coach, saying that his aggression and fierceness is needed in world cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday announced that Gambhir has been appointed as the Indian men's cricket team's new head coach.

Speaking on Star Sports, Steyn said about Gambhir that he shared the field with him a few times and he was one of those players who would come back at bowlers with aggression, that is missing from cricket nowadays due to popularity of franchise T20 leagues, which have caused players to mix up more with each other.

"I am a big fan of Gautam Gambhir. I love his aggression. He is one of the few Indians I ever played against who came back at you, and I like that. I think he is going to take that into the dressing room with guys like Virat and some of the other senior players who might not play as big a part anymore. I am not too sure. Not just in India, but in world cricket, we need guys who are a little bit more aggressive and play the game a little bit harder."

Steyn also lauded Gambhir for being "streetwise and smart" as a cricketer.

"We all seem to play in the leagues against each other, and we become quite friendly and friends. I like the way that he is fierce on the field but a gentleman off the field. He is also streetwise, a very smart cricketer, and has a great cricket brain. So I think from that point of view, he is going to be fantastic for them too," said Steyn about the former Indian batter.

Gambhir was a left-handed opener for the India team and served as Kolkata Knight Riders' team mentor in the Indian Premier League 2024. KKR lifted their third IPL trophy this season under Gambhir's guidance.

The left-hander played a vital role in Team India's ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 triumphs, playing match-winning knocks in the finals. Representing India in 242 matches, Gambhir scored 10,324 runs at an average of 38.95, with 20 centuries and 63 half-centuries under his belt in 283 innings. His best score was 206.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of Team India came to an end after the conclusion of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024, where India beat South Africa by seven runs to win the prestigious trophy after 17 years.

Recapping the final of the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli and Axar Patel's attacking partnership took India closer to their dream by propelling them to a competitive total of 176/7. Despite a nervy defence, the Men in Blue managed to defend the total and clinch a 7-run win to lift their second T20 World Cup title.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor