"Need same mindset in T20 World Cup": Shahid Afridi's advice to Pakistan for showpiece event

Lahore [Pakistan], May 13 : Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said that the Men in Green needs the same mindset in the upcoming T20 World Cup and similar strike rates for most batters as they had against Ireland in the 2nd T20I.

Pakistan registered a 7-wicket victory against Ireland in the 2nd T20I match of the three-game series at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin.

The experienced duo Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan rescued Pakistan from a shaky start of 13 for two in 1.4 overs in pursuit of 194 runs target by producing a highly entertaining partnership of 140 runs for the third wicket in just 78 balls, propelling the visitors to victory with 19 balls to spare.

Afridi lauded wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan and batter Fakhar Zaman.

"We needed this win. Well done team, sp the way Rizwan and Fakhar played. We need the same mindset in the World Cup and similar strike rates for most batsmen. Congrats to Shaheen on 300 intl wickets, well done," Afridi wrote on X.

Babar Azam's team successfully chased down Ireland's good total of 193/7 with more than three overs remaining, thanks to a 140-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78), giving Pakistan's powerful skipper a record-breaking 45th T20I triumph.

Fakhar demonstrated his power-hitting abilities by smashing six sixes, while a steadier Rizwan handled the support position admirably as the pair put up 140 in rapid succession to take the game away from Ireland.

While Fakhar was dismissed in the 15th over to provide the hosts with a glimmer of hope, Azam Khan joined the party to hit an unbeaten 30 from just 10 deliveries to guide Pakistan home.

Meanwhile, the third and final game of the three-match series will be played in Dublin on Tuesday.

