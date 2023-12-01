St. John's [Antigua], December 1 : After their disastrous ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, its time for England to rethink their white ball approach when they take on West Indies in a white-ball series tour.

The left-handed batter Ben Duckett admitted his desperation to shine to stay in England's limited-overs plans when the 2019 champions take on West Indies in the first ODI of three-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua on Sunday.

England's plight has fueled conjecture about a future reset, and only a half-dozen players who were in India for the World Cup are in the Caribbean for an ODI series that begins on Sunday in Antigua. England's World Cup players include captain Jos Buttler, batter Harry Brook, all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran, and fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse are out in the West Indies.

Players on the outside looking in, including young leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, big-hitting all-rounder Will Jacks, and uncapped fast bowler John Turner, now have a chance to feature in these three matches.

"I need to go and prove that I'm good enough to be on this team and so do the other guys, so I don't think it's the case at all, this team could change next series," Duckett was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I just think it's a massive opportunity to show what we can do. I've been around and not around the white-ball group for the past however many years and it's been impossible to break into, so for me personally I'm just buzzing to get a go and be out here," he added.

Duckett has established himself as an opener in England's Test team, but despite being known for his attack-minded approach, he has only been capped in eight ODIs and 11 T20Is in seven years.

His most recent international appearance was in September when he batted undefeated against Ireland as part of a second-string England side with the major guns resting ahead of the World Cup.

"I'm genuinely just thinking about the next three weeks. I know how difficult it is to stay in a team when there's this many players and I think the biggest thing I've learned over the last 12 to 15 months is not thinking too far ahead," Duckett said.

The three-match ODI series against West Indies begins in Antigua on Sunday.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Matthew Potts and John Turner.

T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Matthew Potts, Reece Topley, John Turner and Chris Woakes.

