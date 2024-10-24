"Need to put in collective performance": Bangladesh skipper on defeat against Proteas in first Test

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 24 : Following his side's seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the first Test in Dhaka, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanton said that they lost as a team.

South Africa secured their first Test win in Asia after 2014, beating Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday, climbing to number four in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings. The Proteas improved their point percentage to 47.62 with the victory, which helped them jump over New Zealand and England and take fourth place in the standings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Najmul said that they are not pointing out any individuals for the defeat in the Dhaka Test. The skipper added that as a batting group, they need to take responsibility against the new ball.

"We lost as a team. First of all, we are not pointing out any individual things but we lost as a team. It's a big plus (on the comeback). We were 200 runs behind but Mehidy Hasan Miraz showed great character to bring us back. We haven't done that often in the past and that was a great thing. As a batting group we need to take responsibility against the new ball and as as a bowling group as well we need to show improvement. We need to put in a collective performance as a team in the next Test match," Najmul said.

Rabada entered the top five of leading wicket-takers for SA in international cricket with 536 scalps with his match figures of 9/72. He also became the sixth Proteas bowler to complete 300 Test wickets and the fastest to reach the milestone in terms of balls taken.

On the other hand, Verreyne became only the third wicketkeeper to score a Test century in Asia after stars like AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to field against South Africa, but the decision backfired as South Africa's pacers and spinners thrived in helpful conditions, bowling out Bangladesh for merely 106. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj picked up three wickets each. Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored for Bangladesh with 30 in 97 deliveries.

Bangladesh's spinners fought back, with Taijul Islam (5/122) and Mehidy Hasan (2/63) sharing seven wickets between them but a fighting ton from Kyle Verreynne (114 in 144 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) backed by support from Mulder (54 in 112 balls, with eight fours) and Dane Piedt (32 in 87 balls, with two fours) helped South Africa gain a massive lead of 202 runs. SA was skittled out for 308 runs.

South Africa bowlers took charge once more in the third innings with Rabada leading the way and had the hosts at 112/6 at one stage. However, Mehidy Hasan (97 in 191 balls, with 10 fours and a six) resisted for Bangladesh, stitching important stands with the lower order to get the side to 307. Rabada eventually finished with 6/46, his best bowling figures in Asia.

Needing 106 runs to win, South Africa had little trouble during their chase in the fourth innings, guided by Tony de Zorzi's 41 in 52 balls, with seven fours and Tristan Stubbs' 30* in 37 balls, with four boundaries and a six, taking the game by seven wickets.

The second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa will be played from October 29 in Chattogram.

