"Needs more time in middle to get his rhythm going": Ravichandran Ashwin on Virat Kohli's dismissal

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin drew an interesting comparison between Virat Kohli's dismissal in Adelaide and the way Rohit Sharma has been out a couple of times. Kohli was dismissed for a duck for the second consecutive match on Thursday against Australia.

The right-hand batter was trapped leg-before by Australia pacer Xavier Bartlett, who outsmarted him with clever variation. After setting Kohli up with some outswingers targeting outside off-stump channel, Bartlett brought one back in sharply to strike him on the pads, ending his stay without a run.

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, "Xavier Bartlett bowled two outswingers and then straightened the line to trap Virat Kohli LBW and dismiss him. Now, this is a genuine pattern of dismissal for Rohit Sharma. You will always get to see this (in case of Rohit), whether it be against Kagiso Rabada in South Africa or even against Pat Cummins in Australia. The way Virat got out to the ball that came back in, he actually missed the line."

He further pointed out that Kohli's footwork suggested he wasn't quite in rhythm.

"I saw during the innings break, Abhishek Nayar talking about how that was a great ball. What Abhi ( Abhishek Nayar) said was perfect, but Virat actually missed the line of the ball. If we see it again, Virat actually planted his foot in line with the ball, so that is probably telling me a story that Virat needs more time in the middle to probably get his rhythm going," Ashwin explained.

Backing the star batter ahead of the final ODI in Sydney, Ashwin expressed confidence that Kohli would bounce back.

"Fortunately for Rohit, he got a little bit of luck and capitalized on that to make a score. But come Sydney, there is no reason why Virat should not make runs. I think he would be thinking deeply about how he got out in these last two games. It's not going to be easy, but I really hope Virat comes out of this," he said.

"I don't think he should read too much into all this 'Farewell at Adelaide' or 'Farewell at Melbourne' talk. How many matches will you get outside India in one place? I'm sure he has got happy memories in Adelaide, but I don't think he's thinking that it's my last game at this venue and all that. That shouldn't be running in his head," Ashwin added.

Kohli will be eager to rediscover his touch in the final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Coming to the match, Australia, leading by 1-0, put India to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xaiver Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2, with quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit put on an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 in 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar also played a vital 44 in 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) reduced India to 226/8.

A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* in 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) saw them add 37 runs for the ninth wicket and India ended their innings at 264/9.

During the run-chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2, but contributions from Matt Short (74 in 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* in 53 balls, with five fours and a six) and Mitchell Owen (36 in 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) always kept Australia in good position even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep (2/41) and Harshit (2/59) produced some breakthroughs in between.

Zampa earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-fer. Aussies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor