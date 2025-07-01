Neeraj Chopra's warm Bengaluru encounter with elderly fan wins hearts

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 1 : Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra found himself in a heartwarming encounter with "a kind-hearted uncle" while strolling down a quiet street in Bengaluru. The unexpected meeting turned into a memorable conversation, showcasing Neeraj's approachable nature and the admiration he garners from fans of all ages.

Neeraj Chopra Classic's official Instagram handle posted a heartwarming reel,

"Sometimes, the best moments aren't planned. A quiet street in Bengaluru. A kind-hearted uncle. And a javelin legend who never forgets where he comes from"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLhl-wmy04C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

As they chatted, the man expressed his deep respect and admiration for Neeraj, saying, "We all respect and admire you. You have brought glory to the whole country."

The sincerity in his words resonated with Neeraj, who always values the support of his fans.

The man then asked, "Can I take a picture?" capturing a moment that would surely be cherished by both.

Their conversation was filled with warmth and encouragement, with the man wishing Neeraj all the best for his future endeavors.

"Keep doing well," he added, leaving Neeraj with a smile and a reminder of the impact he has on people's lives.

Sometimes, the best moments aren't planned, and this encounter was a beautiful testament to the connection between a champion and his supporters.

The upcoming NC Classic is set to take place on July 5, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Initially the tournament was scheduled for May 24, however the event was deferred, due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

This landmark event, India's first-ever International Javelin competition, is spearheaded by India's most decorated Olympian, Neeraj, in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to elevate India's status on the global athletics map. It will feature a stellar line-up of elite javelin throwers, making it a significant event for India. With a seating capacity exceeding 12,000, this competition is set to deliver an exhilarating display of athletic talent and skill.

While Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj will headline the meet named in his honour, the Indian athlete will face stiff competition from some of the sport's biggest names. The organisers of the event confirmed a 12-member entry list for the inaugural NC Classic.

The roster remains nearly identical to the original entry list released prior to the postponement, with just one change - Poland's Martin Konecny has replaced Japan's Genki Dean. Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, and Julius Yego - the 2015 world champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist - will participate as planned initially.

The line-up also includes Pan American Games champion Curtis Thompson of the USA, Brazil's Luiz Mauricio da Silva and Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage. Meanwhile, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav and Sahil Silwal will represent the local challenge alongside Neeraj.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor