"Nefarious practices": Father of suspended cricketer Lakhan against Bihar Cricket Association

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 18 : Aditya Prakash Verma, the father of suspended Bihar cricketer Lakhan Raja and also the secretary of Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) issued a statement following the suspension of his son for "anti-association activities."

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has expelled cricketer Lakhan Raja for six years for indulging in "anti-association activities" on the eve of the Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy match. The BCA also said that his father Aditya Prakash Verma has also been indulging in "indiscipline and anti-association activities."

Aditya said in a statement that if playing the game and wanting to represent the state in the game is an anti-association activity, every child is guilty of such activities.

"If playing the game of cricket and wanting to represent your state in the game of cricket is considered to be anti-association activity then any child who plays the game is guilty of such activities," said the statement.

Aditya said that the real reason why Lakhan has been targeted is that he is his son and Aditya is fighting a lone battle to save Bihar Cricket against those who are indulging in nefarious activities.

"This action (of suspending his son) is not only against the principles of natural justice but is a counterblast to my petition before the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the one before the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Patna seeking intervention in the matters that have serious legal ramifications including matters of age fraud, forgery of age documents and corruption," the statement added.

Aditya said that the decision has been taken to instil fear in the hearts of players suffering from mismanagement of the association so that they do not speak up against injustice. He also pointed out that the decision has not been taken as per the judgement of the Supreme Court and the draft constitution and his son has not been given a chance to defend himself.

"My son Lakhan Raja has not even been allowed to present his defence before the appropriate authority before a decision has been taken on behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association. As per the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and the draft constitution, as approved by the hon'ble Supreme Court, any decision regarding a player regarding disciplinary action has to be taken after the conduct of an enquiry to be conducted by the CEO after the matter has been forwarded to him by the Apex Council. Once the enquiry is completed and forwarded to the Apex Council. the Apex Council has to forward the same to the Ombudsman to make a decision. No such procedure has been followed. This is another instance of the management of the BCA not even caring about the orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," said Aditya.

Lakhan's father also pointed out that many players guilty of match-fixing have been banned on some occasions from cricketing activities. But for the first time, a player has been "expelled" and it is something beyond the powers of state association.

"Further, the manner in which Lakhan Raja has been "expelled" seems to be a derivative of expelling a politician from a political party for anti-party activities and even the quantum of punishment appears to be the same. This merely shows that those in management are administering the Association like a political party," said Aditya.

A separate team, not authorised by the BCA, was announced by former BCA secretary Amit Kumar for the Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai on January 5.

In the aftermath of the incident, all the players and support staff involved with the second list of players not authorised by BCA were served a show cause notice and asked for reasons for their involvement "in illegal/anti-association activities."

"In the light of the decision of the members of the BCA Management Committee, Lakhan Raja has been indulging in indiscipline and anti-association activities along with his father Aditya Prakash Verma from the past till the recent developments and despite the notification published on the BCA website on January 4, 2024, is expelled from the Bihar Cricket Association for six years due to his involvement in the incident that occurred at the Moin ul Haq stadium on January 5, 2024," the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) said.

Bihar Cricket Association President Rakesh Tiwari said they would not tolerate any "misbehaviour or activities against the spirit of cricket".

"By suspending those involved, we are standing firm to keep Bihar cricket fair and united. We're committed to maintaining the integrity of the game in Bihar," he said.

The 2024 edition of Ranji Trophy started earlier this month with the finals scheduled to be held on March 10. Bihar is in Group B and sits at the bottom with a draw and a loss in two matches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor