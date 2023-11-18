Neil Wagner replaces injured Matt Henry in New Zealand squad for Tests against Bangladesh

Wellington, Nov 18 Veteran left-arm fast-bowler Neil Wagner has been called up to the New Zealand Test squad for the tour of Bangladesh to replace injured Matt Henry. Henry has been recovering in New Zealand after tearing his right hamstring mid-way through the Men’s ODI World Cup in India.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said following further scans and assessments this week, it was deemed the injury had not sufficiently healed to have Henry ready and available for Test match cricket. With the first of two Tests starting in less than two weeks on November 28, the decision was made to call up Wagner, who has played 63 Tests for New Zealand.

“It’ll be great to have Neil’s skill and experience on the tour of Bangladesh. His record speaks for itself and we all know what a great competitor he is. He’s played plenty of cricket in the sub-continent and I know he’s really excited by the challenge ahead,” said Blackcaps selector Sam Wells in a statement.

Wagner returned to the Plunket Shield for Northern Districts in Dunedin this week after overcoming a back-injury which saw him miss rounds two and three of the competition. He played starring roles at the end of New Zealand’s home Test summer earlier this year before he was sidelined by a hamstring injury.

His day five heroics with the ball saw him claim the final wicket to clinch a dramatic one-run victory over England in Wellington in late February, before he defied a torn-hamstring to run a final-ball bye with Kane Williamson to down Sri Lanka in Christchurch.

The New Zealand-based Test players depart for Bangladesh on November 21. Most of the squad who also featured in the Men’s ODI World Cup in India are currently in Dubai recovering before they relocate to Sylhet next week.

The first Test starts on November 28 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium with the second and final Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka starting from December 6. The two teams will also open the men’s international home summer in New Zealand later in December with two white-ball series leading into Christmas and New Year.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson and Will Young

