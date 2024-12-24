Neither England nor Australia: Fakhar Zaman makes bold Champions Trophy semi-finalists prediction

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 : Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman made surprising selections while naming his top picks for the semi-finalists of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Although it is too early to predict the tournament's outcome, Fakhar expressed confidence in Asian teams securing a spot in the final four. Despite the presence of formidable sides such as New Zealand, England, and Australia, the experienced southpaw included South Africa in his list of semi-finalists.

"Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, and South Africa are the teams I believe will reach the semi-finals," Fakhar said on Basit Ali's YouTube channel.

The uncertainty surrounding the hosting of the Champions Trophy was resolved on Tuesday when the International Cricket Council (ICC) released the tournament schedule.

The eight-team event will comprise 15 matches in the 50-over format and will be held across Pakistan and Dubai. One of the most anticipated matches, the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai.

Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will serve as the three venues in Pakistan hosting the tournament. Each venue will stage three group matches, with Lahore also hosting the second semi-final.

Lahore is set to host the final on March 9, unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be played in Dubai. Both semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

England is the only participating nation to have announced its squad for the much-anticipated event. Test captain Ben Stokes' recent injury has ruled him out of the tournament, while Joe Root has made a return to the 50-over format.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on February 19. The Dubai leg will begin the next day with India taking on Bangladesh.

Champions Trophy Groups:

Group A: Pakistan, India, New Zealand, Bangladesh

Group B: South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, England.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor