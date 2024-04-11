"Neither Sai nor Gill was hitting": Aakash Chopra lashes at Gill-Sudarshan for slow start in IPL 2024 clash

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 11 : Despite winning the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, former India opener Aakash Chopra lashed out at Gujarat Titans (GT) openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan for providing a slow start to their side.

A fine half-century by Shubman Gill and brilliant finishing by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped GT secure a thrilling three-wicket win over RR in their IPL 2024 clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The former right-hand batter asserted that all the Gujarat franchise batters were going cautiously.

"Interestingly enough, when Gujarat started, they scored 18 runs off the first 18 deliveries, and you were wondering why were they not hitting. Neither Sai nor Gill was hitting. Everyone was going cautiously," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 46-year-old further stated that the required run rate climbed from 12 to 15 as the duo of Gill-Sudarshan played slow at the start of the innings.

"Gill needs to be blessed that he started hitting a little in the sixth over but they were behind the eight ball and how. They were lagging far behind. The required rate climbed to 12 to 15 runs per over. It seemed like they wouldn't be able to reach there," the commentator added.

Recapping the match, GT opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After losing Buttler and Jaiswal early, RR recovered with a massive 130-run third wicket stand between skipper Sanju Samson (68* in 38 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Riyan Parag (76 in 48 balls, with three fours and five sixes). RR posted 196/3 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (1/18) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma also took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 197, GT started off with a 64-run partnership between Sai Sudarshan (35 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and skipper Shubman Gill. Wickets kept falling from the other end and Gill scored 72 in 44 balls, with six fours and two sixes before perishing at the score of 133 as the fifth wicket in the 16th over.

A brief cameo by Shahrukh Khan (14 in eight balls, with a four and six) and later a 38-run partnership between Rahul Tewatia (22 in 11 balls, with three fours) and Rashid (24* in 11 balls, with four boundaries) infused life into the match again.

Rashid finished off the chase with a four on the final ball.

Kuldip Sen (3/41) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/43) were the top bowlers for RR. Avesh Khan also took a wicket.GT is now in the sixth spot in the table, with three wins and three losses, giving them six points. RR have suffered their first loss after four wins and with eight points, they are still at the top of the tally.

Rashid took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

