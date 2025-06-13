Nepal and West Indies set to play first bilateral T20I series in September

New Delhi [India], June 13 : Nepal and the West Indies are set to square off against each other in a three-match T20I series in September in Sharjah, marking the first bilateral series between the two sides.

Despite the games being played at a neutral venue, Nepal has been assigned as the series' official host. A statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) called the series historic and stated that the board's "engagement reflects its strong commitment to supporting the development of cricket in emerging nations and fostering meaningful partnerships with fellow cricketing boards worldwide."

"This series is more than just a set of international matchesit's a celebration of the game's expanding global footprint and a testament to what cricket represents: pride, purpose, and the power of unity. As a full-member nation, we see it as part of our responsibility to contribute to the development of cricket beyond our borders," CWI CEO Chris Dehring said in a statement by the CWI.

"Supporting Nepal in this key phase of their cricketing journey not only builds the sport at the grassroots and international levels but also reminds us of the deep pride and honour associated with representing our nation and wearing our national colours. We are proud to stand with Nepal at this moment in their history and look forward to exciting and competitive cricket in Sharjah," Dehring added.

The series will kick off on September 27, followed by the second T20I on the next day, and the three-match affair will conclude on September 30. All matches will be played at the same venue in Sharjah.

CWI extended "its sincere thanks to the Cricket Association of Nepal and the Emirates Cricket Board for their collaboration in organising the series and looks forward to continuing to work together towards advancing the global growth and accessibility of the game of cricket."

