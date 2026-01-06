Nepal Announce 15-Member Squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Nepal have named a 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as they look to make a stronger impact at the global tournament.

Rohit Paudel will lead the side in the upcoming edition. The 23-year-old all-rounder has played a key role in Nepal’s recent progress and is seen as a calm leader who provides stability with the bat.

Nepal’s spin attack will once again be led by Sandeep Lamichhane, whose experience in international cricket and franchise leagues makes him a major wicket-taking option in the middle overs. Left-arm spinner Lalit Rajbanshi adds variety, while Dipendra Singh Airee and Basir Ahamad provide additional spin choices.

All-rounders remain a major strength for Nepal. Dipendra, Gulshan Jha, Aarif Sheikh and Sompal Kami offer balance to the side with their ability to contribute in both departments.

At the top of the order, Kushal Bhurtel is expected to provide quick starts with his aggressive approach. Wicketkeeper Aasif Sheikh brings stability, while Lokesh Bam strengthens the middle order. Sundeep Jora and Nandan Yadav add further depth to the batting line-up.

The pace attack will be led by Sompal Kami and Karan KC, who offer experience with the new ball and at the death. They will be supported by Nandan Yadav and Sher Malla.

Nepal’s last appearance at the T20 World Cup in 2024 ended in the group stage, where they failed to register a win in four matches. The team will aim for an improved performance in the 2026 edition.