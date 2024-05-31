Nepal Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane Denied US Visa Again, To Miss T20 World Cup 2024

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane will miss the T20 World Cup 2024 after his visa application to the United States was rejected for a second time. Lamichhane's first application was denied last week. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) and the Nepali government then intervened on his behalf, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

"Despite taking necessary initiatives, along with the diplomatic note, from the government of Nepal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Council, CAN and International Cricket Council (ICC) for cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane's visit to participate in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, the US Embassy has expressed its inability to give travel permission (visa) to national player Lamichhane to play the World Cup," CAN said in a statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The board said it remains committed to helping Lamichhane secure a visa for future U.S. travel.

"The US Embassy in Kathmandu and other US consular posts around the world have made a concerted effort to ensure that members of national cricket teams who qualify for the appropriate visa class are able to travel in time to compete in the World Cup," a spokesperson of the US Embassy in Kathmandu said last week, according to Kathmandu Post.

Lamichhane, a prominent Nepali cricketer, was arrested in October 2022 on accusations of raping an 18-year-old woman. He was suspended by CAN immediately. A trial in January 2024 found him guilty, but the Patan High Court acquitted him in May due to "lack of evidence." CAN subsequently reinstated him to play cricket.

T20 World Cup 2024: Nepal to Open Campaign Against Netherlands

Nepal is set to kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against the Netherlands. Placed in Group D of the tournament, Nepal will face tough competition from Bangladesh, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

The match between Nepal and the Netherlands is scheduled for June 4 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the 7th game of the tournament. Nepal, anticipating challenging encounters in the group stage, aims to secure wins and advance to the knockout stages.