Nepal defeat Canada by seven runs in first ODI of series

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 8 : Nepal defeated Canada by seven runs in the first ODI of the three-match bilateral series at TU Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Opting to bat first Nepal posted a target of 225 runs in the stipulated 50 overs match. Canada bundled for 217 in 47.5 overs.

Canada's Nicholas Kirton and Pargat Singh shared a 79-run partnership for the third wicket and the visitors were 114-3. Singh smashed nine hits to the fence, scoring 50 runs off 58 balls, while Kirton also muscled seven boundaries putting up 68 runs in his 99-knock play.

Kirton also shared a 60-run partnership with Harsh Thaker (32) before he was bowled out by Kushal Malla in 32.6 overs. Canada's hopes for a victory dwindled after losing wickets in quick succession following Kirton's dismissal in 40.4 overs.

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel collected four Canadian stumps while Lalit Rajbanshi also grabbed two wickets. Rijan Dhakal, Sompal Kami, Pawan Sharraf, and Kushal Malla also took a wicket apiece.

Nepal and Canada will play their second ODI on Saturday and their third and last match will be held on Monday.

The warm-up series will serve as a preparation for Monty Desai's side, who are scheduled to host the Netherlands and Namibia in the opening Tri-series of the second edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 (2023-2027).

The League 2which also includes Canada, Scotland, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and the United Statesforms part of a qualification process for the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Canada begin their League 2 cycle against the UAE and Scotland in Dubai in March. In the previous League 2 (2019-2023), Nepal finished third and qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023 which was held in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor