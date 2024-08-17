Nepal to Host ICC U19 Men’s CWC Asia Qualifier 2025

Nepal will host the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025 in Kathmandu from April 12 to 21, 2025, according to the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN). The Division 1 tournament will determine one of the five teams to advance to the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2026.

🇳🇵 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐲! 🏏



Nepal will host the ICC U19 Men’s CWC Asia Qualifier 2025 in Kathmandu from April 12 to 21, 2025. The winner will qualify for the ICC Men’s U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026! 🌟



This prestigious tournament will feature top… pic.twitter.com/YBSsQSL1BX — CAN (@CricketNep) August 17, 2024

The qualifying tournament will feature Nepal, Afghanistan, Oman, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UAE. Oman and Hong Kong earned their spots by being finalists in the Division 2 tournament. CAN announced the details on its ‘X’ account, confirming that the winner of the Asia Qualifier will secure a place in the 2026 U19 World Cup.

Nepal recently competed in the 2024 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa, where they achieved a dramatic one-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Buffalo Park in East London, progressing to the Super Six stage.

The 2026 U19 World Cup will be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament will feature 16 teams, with five qualifying from regional events. Australia will enter the competition as defending champions after defeating India by 79 runs in the 2024 final at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

In addition to Zimbabwe and Australia, automatic qualifications have been secured by Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the West Indies. This edition will be the sixteenth since the competition’s inception in 1988. India has won the tournament a record five times, Australia four times, while Pakistan has won twice, and Bangladesh, England, South Africa, and the West Indies have each claimed the title once.