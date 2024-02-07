Nepal vs Canada ODI Series 2024: Here's the Complete Schedule, Timings, Dates, Squads and Venue

Nepal and Canada are gearing up for an exciting three-match ODI series, marking Canada's debut tour to Nepal. The action kicks off on Thursday, February 8, at 9:00 AM IST at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur. Nepal's last ODI encounter was against India in the Asia Cup, where India secured victory by 10 wickets.

Here's the full schedule and match timings (all times in IST) for the Nepal vs Canada ODI Series 2024:

1st ODI: Thursday, February 8, 9:00 AM IST

2nd ODI: Saturday, February 10, 9:00 AM IST

3rd ODI: Monday, February 12, 9:00 AM IST

This series marks the first-ever ODI encounter between Nepal and Canada, with their head-to-head record currently standing at 0-0 in ODIs. The upcoming matches mark a significant milestone in their cricketing history.

While they have only faced each other once in a T20I game during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, Nepal and Canada have a limited cricketing history. Their inaugural List A encounter occurred during the ICC World Cricket League Division Two in 2018, and in 2022, Nepal visited Canada for a series of two List A 50-over games.

Here are the complete squads for the Nepal vs Canada ODI Series 2024:

Nepal:

Rohit Paudel (c)

Aasif Sheikh (wk)

Kushal Bhurtel

Sompal Kami

Lalit Rajbanshi

Surya Tamang

Rijan Dhakal

Aarif Sheikh

Hemant Dhami

Aakash Chand

Anil Sah

Pawan Sarraf

Bhim Sharki

Dev Khanal

Kushal Malla

Canada: