Neser, Webster help Australia A dominate over India A in 2nd unofficial Test

Melbourne [Australia], November 7 : Michael Neser and Beau Webster helped Australia A dominate over India A as Day 1 ended on Thursday in the ongoing second unofficial Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

At Stumps on Day 1, Australia A stood at 53/2, with Sam Konstas (26) and Marcus Harris (1) staying unbeaten on the crease. Currently, the hosts trail by 108 runs.

Australia A won the toss and decided to bowl against India in Melbourne on Thursday.

India A struggled badly in their first inning as the top order failed to add runs on the scoreboard. Abhimanyu Easwaran (0), KL Rahul (4), Sai Sudharsan (0), and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) were dismissed within the third over of the first inning.

KL Rahul was tested as an opener in Melbourne ahead of the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but the right-handed batter failed miserably in his new role. Easwaran, who has been added for the upcoming BGT series, was removed from the crease in the third ball of the 2nd unofficial Test.

It was Dhruv Jurel's (80 runs from 186 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) temperament which helped India A add 161 runs on the board in the first inning. He was the lone performer for the visitors.

Devdutt Padikkal (26 runs from 55 balls, 3 fours) and Nitish Reddy (16 runs from 35 balls, 3 fours) also played a cameo for India A and assisted Jurel on Thursday.

Michael Neser led the Australia A bowling attack as he picked up four wickets in his 13-over spell. His spell restricted India A at 161 in just the 58th over. Beau Webster bagged three wickets in his nine-over spell and gave away just 19 runs.

Nathan McSweeney (14 runs from 30 balls, 1 four) and Marcus Harris (26* runs from 42 balls, 4 fours) opened for Australia A during their first inning and could only cement a partnership of 31 runs.

It was India A seamer Mukesh Kumar who made the breakthrough and removed McSweeney from the crease in the ninth over. Khaleel Ahmed picked the second wicket when India A removed Cameron Bancroft from the crease in the 15th over.

The bowlers from both sides dominated on the first day of the second unofficial Test on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Harris and Konstas will be eyeing to make a solid partnership to maintain their dominance over India A. Meanwhile, the visitors will be hoping their players perform well ahead of the upcoming BGT series.

Australia A Playing Eleven: Marcus Harris, Sam Konstas, Cameron Bancroft, Nathan McSweeney (C), Beau Webster, Oliver Davies, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Michael Neser, Nathan McAndrew, Scott Boland, Corey Rocchiccioli.

India A Playing Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Brief score: India A 161 (Dhruv Jurel 80, Devdutt Padikkal 26; Michael Neser 4/13) vs Australia A 53/2 (Marcus Harris 26*, Marcus Harris 14; Mukesh Kumar 1/7).

