Netherlands announce 15-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], August 21 : The Netherlands have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh which will take place from August 30.

The series will form an essential preparation for the Dutch as they gear up for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, as per the ICC.

The Netherlands qualified for the tournament courtesy of finishing on top of the standings during the 2025 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final earlier this year, and selectors have stuck with the majority of the squad that tasted success on home soil in July.

Experienced all-rounders Bas de Leede and Roelof van der Merwe are unavailable and miss out on selection, with Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmed, Ben Fletcher, Fred Klaassen, and Tim Pringle the players earning a recall for the three-match series in Sylhet that commences on August 30.

Vikramjit, Klaassen and Pringle were part of the Netherlands squad that featured at the most recent edition of the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies last year and get another chance to show their capabilities, while leg-spinner Shariz and left-arm seamer Fletcher are also likely to be provided further opportunities.

Experienced keeper-batter Scott Edwards will captain the side, with hard-hitting batter Max O'Dowd among the key players for the Dutch, as per the ICC.

Netherlands squad for Bangladesh T20I series: Scott Edwards (c), Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes, Daniel Doram, Aryan Dutt, Ben Fletcher, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Ryan Klein, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.

