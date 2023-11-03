Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 : Netherlands coach Ryan Cook talked about the run-out fiasco that took place during their 7-wicket defeat against Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup on Friday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Throughout the World Cup campaign, the Netherlands' ability to rotate the strike has been one of the most notable things throughout their innings.

But their constant rotation strike has invited opportunities for the opposition to push for runouts. In their defeat to Afghanistan, the entire middle order was back in the dugout due to this factor.

Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Scott Edwards were the victims of Afghanistan's brilliant effort in the field.

After the game, Cook talked about their performance especially running between the wickets and said in the post-match press conference, "Yeah, we do pride ourselves on running between the wickets and it's something that we actually practice, probably not much like other teams, but we do put a lot of time and effort into it. And obviously our turning technique and our running between the wickets in terms of the speed and stuff, we do a lot of training on that. So that's something that our game is built on and we do pride ourselves on that."

"Obviously, today as you can see four runouts and you know not just any run outs that are two, three, four and five in your batting order getting run out not ideal and probably some decision-making inside of that as well. So yeah, we'll have to go back and have a look at that but it won't stop us, it's part of our DNA of our team and we'll keep trying to run between the wickets and value every run like we do," Cook added.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan restricted the Netherlands to a total of 179. In reply, Afghanistan chased down the total in 31.3 overs after losing three wickets.

