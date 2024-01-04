Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards called in as replacement for Joe Clarke by Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne [Australia], January 4 : Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Renegades have called in Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards as the replacement for injured Joe Clarke, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Edwards is currently in South Africa with the Netherlands team on a training tour which will see them participating in five matches against SA20 teams before the beginning of the tournament.

But according to ESPNcricinfo, Edwards who holds Australian citizenship will be returning to Melbourne and will be available for Renegades final two clashes in the BBL against Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder.

Renegades for the final two clashes will be without their star wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock. The South African will depart back to South Africa for the SA20 following the conclusion of Renegades clash against Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday.

Clarke was supposed to take the role behind the stumps following de Kock's departure but his injury further added woes to the Renegades. English batter Jordan Cox was brought in as the replacement for de Kock and played a match as Clarke's replacement in the Melbourne derby on Tuesday and one before de Kock's arrival.

Clarke is not the only player who was a concern for the Renegades. Afghanistan ace spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman's season ended with the franchise after the Afghanistan Cricket Board changed his No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the rest of the BBL season.

ACB last week released a statement to announce Mujeeb along with pacers Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi was sanctioned by the board following their request to be left out of the central contract 2024.

The sanctions included revoking any NOC they currently possess along with no NOCs for the three bowlers to play in T20 leagues for the next two years.

West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein was brought in as his replacement. In BBL 12 he claimed 13 wickets from his nine matches at a 17.38 average and 6.46 economy rate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor