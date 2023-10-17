Netherlands thrash South Africa by 38 runs, cause second big upset of World Cup

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 17 : Netherlands caused the second big upset of this World Cup on Tuesday as they defeated fancied South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamshala.

A three-wicket haul by Logan van Beek, a half-century by skipper Scott Edwards and an all-round show by Roelof van der Merwe helped the Netherlands beat South Africa, two days after Afghanistan caused an upset by defeating England.

South Africa are now at the third spot with two wins and a loss and four points. The Netherlands are at ninth with a win, two losses.

Chasing 246 runs in 43 overs, the Proteas started decently, with Quinton de Kock and skipper Temba Bavuma unleashing some big hits. However, Colin Ackermann ended the partnership between the duo at 36 runs, dismissing de Kock for 20 as he was caught by Scott Edwards. South Africa were 36/1 in eight overs.

In the next two overs or so, the game swung in favour of the Netherlands as they got rid of skipper Bavuma (16) after he was cleaned up by Roelef van der Merwe. Paul van Meekeren clean-bowled Aiden Markram for just one. Merwe in his next over also removed Rassie van der Dussen for four runs after being caught by Aryan Dutt. South Africa were 44/4 in 11.2 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, the backbone of Protea's middle-order started to rebuild the innings and the team reached the 50-run mark in 12.5 overs.

Klaasen-Miller were nearing a fifty-run partnership when Klaasen was removed by Logan van Beek for 28. He was caught by Vikramjit Singh at fine leg. Proteas were 89/5 in 18.5 overs.

Miller with Marco Jansen took Proteas beyond the 100-run mark in 22.2 overs.

Meekeran delivered another blow to Proteas by rattling Jansen's stumps when he was at nine. Proteas were now 109/6 in 25 overs.

Miller and Gerald Coetzee continued the innings and brought down the deficit to just a little more than 100 runs.

Just when Miller looked threatening and van Beek clean-bowled him for 43 runs. Coetzee did not last much longer and was removed for 22 after he was caught by Scott Edwards. Bas de Leede got the wicket. The Proteas were 147/8 in 33.1 overs.

De Leede removed Kagiso Rabada for just nine reducing South Africa to 166/9 in 35.1 overs, one wicket away from an upset.

Keshav Maharaj tried to put up a fight alongside Lungi Ngidi (7*), but was caught behind by Scott Edwards and gave Van Beek his third wicket. Maharaj was back in the pavilion for 40 and South Africa lost the match by 38 runs. They were all out for 207 runs in 42.5 overs.

Van Beek (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. Merwe, Leede and Meekeran also took two wickets. Ackermann got one wicket.

Earlier, a half-century by skipper Scott Edwards and his quickfire stands with Roelof van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt helped the Netherlands reach a respectable 245/8 in 43 overs.

Put to bat first by South Africa in the 43-over-per-side affair due to rain, the Netherlands were off to a decent start with opener Max O'Dowd hitting Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen for fours. Vikramjit Singh tried to keep matters steady at the other end but did not last long. A top edge by Vikramjit landed in the hands of Heinrich Klaasen, giving Kagiso Rabada his first wicket.

Vikramjit was out for two and the Netherlands were 22/1 in 6.1 overs.

O'Dowd was caught behind by Quinton de Kock on a delivery by Marco Jansen for 18 (25 balls, four boundaries). The Netherlands were 24/2 in 7.1 overs.

Bas de Leede and Colin Ackermann started to rebuild the innings, taking Netherlands to 32/2 in their 10 overs of powerplay.

Rabada got his second wicket, the big one of de Leede and The Netherlands were 40/3 in 10.5 overs.

The Dutch side reached the 50-run mark in 13.1 overs.

Ackermann was cleaned up by Gerald Coetzee for a struggling 13 (25 balls) and the Netherlands were reduced to 50/4 in 15.1 overs.

Sybrand Engelbrecht and Teja Nidamanuru took the Netherlands innings forward. Just when it looked like they take the side beyond 100 runs, Lungi Ngidi struck to remove Sybrand for 19 (37 balls). The Netherlands were 82/5 in 20.2 overs.

Skipper Scott Edwards joined Teja at the crease and took the Netherlands to the 100-run mark in 23.4 overs with the help of a fine boundary.

The 30-run partnership between the two ended with Jansen trapping Teja lbw for 20 (25 balls, three fours). The Netherlands were 112/6 in 27 overs.

Skipper Scott was joined by all-rounder Logan van Beek. They had a brief partnership before van Beek was stumped by de Kock for 10. Keshav Maharaj took his first wicket. The Netherlands were 140/7 in 33.5 overs.

Reolef van der Merwe came to the crease and released some pressure by smashing Coetzee for 15 runs in the 35th over, including two fours and a six and 150 runs came in 34.5 overs.

Reolof and Scott then launched a brutal assault on South African bowlers, with Edwards getting his 14th ODI fifty in 53 balls. They brought up a fifty-run stand in 30 balls.

The 64-run partnership ended after Reolof was caught behind by de Kock on a Ngidi delivery for 29 (19 balls, three fours and a six). The Netherlands were 204/8 in 39.5 overs.

Edwards and Aryan Dutt did not remove their feet from the accelerator. Dutt smashed three sixes preying on the bad line and length of Rabada, Coetzee and Ngidi.

Netherlands ended at 245/8 in 43 overs, with Dutt 23* (nine balls) and Edwards 78* (69 balls, 10 fours and a six).

Jansen (2/28), Rabada (2/56) and Ngidi (2/56) were the main strikers in South African bowling. Coetzee and Maharaj got a wicket each.

