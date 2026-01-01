Netherlands unveil experience-rich ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad

New Delhi [India], January 12 : The Netherlands has retained its experienced core of skipper Scott Edwards, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, among others as they announced the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad on Monday.

The team led by Scott has players who have been representing the Dutch in big ICC events over last few years. The Netherlands secured qualification through the European qualifiers, along with Italy. This will be their seventh appearance at the marquee T20I event, having made their debut in the 2009 edition, where they defeated hosts England in a stunner. However, their best-performing T20 World Cup was the 2022 edition in Australia, where they made it to the Super 12 stage and finished eighth overall, with wins over South Africa and Zimbabwe and close matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, catching the attention of the cricketing world.

The Netherlands is in Group A with India, Pakistan, Namibia, and the United States, and its campaign will start against Pakistan on February 7 in Colombo.

Speaking of the rich experience within the team, head coach Ryan Cook was quoted as saying by ICC, "With experience in the past few World Cups, having played against all of the teams in our group recently and having exposure to the conditions in Sri Lanka and India, we are confident in our preparations over the past few months."

"Players and staff have been working hard and making many sacrifices to put the team in a great position to succeed in the tournament."

"Our squad has depth and variety in options, which we feel will be effective against the opposition and in these conditions as well experience, which will be important as we look to advance through the group stages," he concluded.

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Bas de Leede, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Max O'Dowd, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor