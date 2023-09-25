Netherlands unveil their official team kit for the Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 : The Netherlands Cricket Team on Monday unveiled their official team kit in Bengaluru and set the stage for their participation in the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to begin on October 5.

Head coach Ryan Cook shared some keen insights, ahead of their first 50-over World Cup campaign since 2011, emphasizing the importance of the preparatory camps and the high morale amongst the squad.

“We have had two camps in India, the first, which featured around 12 of our players and emphasized spin bowling was an excellent exercise in terms of getting some volume into the bowlers while trying to teach them what it's like to be in Indian conditions,” Head Coach Ryan stated in the release following a 50-over practice match with the Karnataka State Team at the Three Ovals KSCA Stadium in Allur.

Ryan who has also served as the fielding coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, further stated, “The facilities at Alur have been superb, the guys have had a chance to practice a lot, whether that be outdoor nets, indoor nets or the center wickets. We have got some good fielding work in and obviously as more guys have come in from the squad, we had the chance to find more role clarity as well.”

Earlier this year, the team registered an impressive performance at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers to seal their berth in what will be their fifth appearance at an ODI World Cup.

Ryan stated that the morale of the team is high and went on to praise the exciting squad composition.

“The mood in the squad is confident as the guys are really looking forward to getting started with their World Cup campaign, the group has a lot of individuals who are very unique and they bring their strength to the table so it's always nice to be around the group. They've brought in a couple of unique things to keep the camaraderie which has been great to see and I hope that obviously we can continue to do so in the tournament with the soul that we've showed at the start of the warm up matches and in training,” Ryan added.

The Netherlands will kick off their campaign on October 6th, where they will take on Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

