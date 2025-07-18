"Never questioned Team India on this": Irfan Pathan on Jasprit Bumrah's workload

New Delhi [India], July 18 : Ahead of the fourth Test between England and India at Manchester from July 23, former all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media and urged the media not to spread fake news regarding him speaking on right-arm seamer Jasprit Bumrah's workload management.

Taking to X, Irfan wrote, "Absolutely not. If Bumrah wanted to bowl another over or asked the captain for one when Joe Root came in, no team or management in the world would stop him. So please stop spreading fake news-I never questioned Team India on this."

https://x.com/IrfanPathan/status/1946119568365166951

During the announcement of India's squad for the Test tour of England, chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah was advised not to contest consecutive Tests as part of his workload management. The precaution around Bumrah's usage stems from a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January.

Bumrah featured in the first and the third Tests, enchanted the spectators with his threatening spells, but India lost both fixtures. With two Tests left, India trailing in the five-match series by 1-2 and Bumrah available for one of those, Panesar feels India needs to go all out in Manchester next week.

In the series opener at Headingley, Bumrah served as the driving force in India's seemingly toothless attack, with sizzling figures of 5/83 in the first innings. During India's 371-run defence, Bumrah lost his magic and went wicketless as the visitors surrendered a five-wicket defeat.

In the third Test at Lord's, the 31-year-old rattled England's batting unit and blazed his way to a record-shattering five-wicket haul. In the second turn, he scythed two scalps and finished with match figures of 7/112 as India endured a 22-run heartbreak.

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate dropped a hint about Bumrah's involvement in Manchester after the training session on Thursday and said, "No, we'll make that call (on Bumrah) in Manchester still. We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. It's pretty obvious that the series is on the line now in Manchester, so there will be a leaning towards playing him."

"But again, we have got to look at all the factors: how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with The Oval. And looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series," he added.

