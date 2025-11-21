Never-seen-before feat registered during first Ashes Test at Perth as express pace dominates proceedings

Perth [Australia], November 21 : An unprecedented feat finally turned into a reality during the first Ashes Test between Australia and England at Perth's Optus Stadium, as, for the first time in series history, the opening partnerships recorded zero runs in the first innings for both teams.

The opening combinations of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett (England) and Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) failed to add runs as it was express pace dominating the proceedings at the Optus Stadium.

After England opted to bat first, Mitchell Starc beat Crawley, and the batter was cautious against him. But the 'First Over Starc' struck to send Crawley back in the hut for a duck on the final ball of the over, as he handed an easy catch to Usman Khawaja at slips.

Following England's poor show with the bat, which saw them not even cross the 200-run mark, it was not rosy for the Aussies at the start either, as the debutant Jake was trapped leg-before-wicket plumb on the second ball of the innings by a fiery Jofra Archer.

Weatherald joined an unwanted list of batters, Ken Meuleman, Jack Moroney, Matthew Elliot and Phil Hughes, to become the fifth Aussie to fall for a duck while opening the innings on his debut.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite Ben Duckett (21 in 20 balls, with four boundaries) showing some fine intent and touch, England had slipped to 39/3, with their star batter Joe Root being removed for a duck by Starc as well. A half-century stand between Ollie Pope (46 in 58 balls, with four boundaries) and Harry Brook stabilised things for England, but they lost half their team at 115 runs. Later, Brook (52 in 61 balls, with five fours and a six) and Jamie Smith (33 in 22 balls, with six fours) tried to counter-attack, but Starc (7/58) and Doggett (2/27) put a lid on England's scoring, who were also committing batting harakiri with some questionable shot selection. England was undone for 172 runs in 32.5 overs.

Starc also became the first left-arm pacer to reach the milestone of 100 Ashes wickets, now having 104 Ashes wickets at an average of 26.08, with five five-wicket hauls to his name.

Australia ended the second session at 15/1, with Steve Smith (7*) and Marnus Labuschagne (6*) unbeaten and Jofra Archer getting debutant Jake Weatherald for a duck.

