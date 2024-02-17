Perth [Australia], February 17 : Following her side's massive innings and 284-run win over South Africa in the one-off Test, Australian skipper Alyssa Healy expressed delight with her side's performance, saying that the series has been amazing and she has never seen the group more hungry to play and challenge themselves.

Annabel Sutherlands' double-century and five wickets and a five-wicket haul by Darcie Brown helped Australia crush Proteas in the one-off Test held at Perth. This comes after Australia registered 2-1 wins in ODIs and T20I series as well.

Speaking after the match, Healy said that the series was a fantastic one and after being tested in white-ball format, it was great to bounce back in the Test. She also said that after the second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India starting from February 23, the team has a tour to Bangladesh and the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

She said that it has been a busy time for the team and the team is more hungry to play and challenge themselves.

"I am very proud. It has been an amazing series. The white-ball series was really hard fought at times and we were really tested but the way we continued to bounce back right throughout was really impressive and to come here to the WACA (Perth Stadium) and finish like we did really caps off the Aussie summer for us which is cool. We've got a trip to Bangladesh after the WPL and that's huge leading into a T20 World Cup at the back end of this year. Two World Cups in the space of 18 months is huge for our squad and throw in an Ashes series in between. It is a really big busy time for our group but I've never seen this group more hungry to play cricket and more excited to challenge themselves. Hopefully, we can have some success," said Healy in the post-match presentation.

Despite fighting knocks from Delmi Tucker and Chloe Tryon in South Africa Women's second innings, Australia Women went on to secure a massive win in Perth during the one-off Test by a margin of an innings and 284 runs on Saturday.

This was Australia's largest victory by the margin of innings, overcoming their previous best of innings and 140 runs against England in 2001. This was also the second-biggest win by the margin of an innings, as per ICC.

Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to field in searing hot conditions at the WACA, Perth. Rising fast bowling star Darcie Brown (5/21) ran through the Proteas batting lineup and restricted them to 76 all out with her maiden five-wicket haul. This was South Africa Women's lowest-ever total in Test cricket. Sune Luus (26) was the only batter who could cross the 20-run mark.

After suffering early stutters against Masabata Klaas (3/85), Australia took control of their batting innings with brilliant fifties from Beth Mooney (78) and Alyssa Healy (99). However, it was Annabel Sutherland's brilliant maiden double ton which helped the hosts press their advantage even further.

Sutherland was the ninth double centurion in the women's Tests and the fifth player for Australia to get to the milestone.

Sutherland reached her landmark double ton off just 248 balls, making it the fastest double century in women's Tests; the previous best being Karen Rolton's off 306 balls. She also became the youngest Australian woman to score a double hundred.

Sutherland was eventually dismissed on 210, a tremendous knock that included 27 fours and two sixes.

Australia ended up declaring on 575/9 - the highest total in women's Tests, breaking their own record set in 1998. Tryon (3/81) and Nadine de Klerk (2/96) also did impressive bowling

South Africa was dismissed for 215 runs in their second innings. Other than Tryon and Tucker (64 runs each) only two players, Tanzim Brits (31) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (15) were able to cross the double-digit mark.

For the hosts, two wickets each were snapped by Kim Garth, Brown, Ashley Gardner and Sutherland and one wicket each was bagged by Elysse Perry and Alana King in their respective spells.

Sutherland took home the 'Player of the Match' award for a double century and five wickets in the match.

Brief Score: South Africa 76 & 215 (Chloe Tryon 64, Delmi Tucker 64, Annabel Sutherland 2/11) vs Australia 575/9 decl. (Annabel Sutherland 210, Alyssa Healy 99, Chloe Tryon 3/81).

