"Never thought I'd be here playing another WC final": Pat Cummins after setting summit clash with India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 : After setting a clash with India in the ICC World Cup 2023 final, Australia captain Pat Cummins said the first couple of hours of the chase were nerve-racking for his side against South Africa in semis and added that he never thought of playing another WC final.

A low-scoring thriller at Eden Gardens ended in Australia's favour as Pat Cummins' side sealed a spot in the final of the ICC World Cup 2023. Australia's victory advances them to the tournament's final on Sunday against India, where they have the opportunity to win a record sixth men's cricket World Cup.

Cummins heaped praise on his pacers, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who bagged the main wickets to derail the Proteas' innings. With three wickets and sixteen balls remaining, Starc and Cummins completed the victory with the bat.

"I think it was easier out there than sitting in the dugout. Nerve-racking a couple of hours but it was good to get the result. I wasn't expecting Starc and Hazlewood to bowl so much early. We knew it was going to spin later on but there was a bit of cloud cover so weren't too disappointed about bowling first. We talk a lot about our fielding; it probably wasn't up to standard at the start of the tournament, but we were fantastic today. Especially Warner, who's 37," Cummins said in a post-match presentation.

The Australia captain said the Narendra Modi Stadium will be packed with hosts India's supporters, but his side will embrace it. Cummins, who was a part of the 2015 World Cup-winning Australian team, also stated that he never thought of reaching another World Cup.

"Travis Head was the man today to take that crucial wicket in the middle overs. Inglis played that beautifully; he looked in total control out there, especially against two quality spinners. Few of us have played in a final before, and a couple of other guys in a T20 World Cup, the stadium is going to be packed, mostly going to be one-sided but it's about embracing it. 2015 World Cup was one of the highlights of my career; I never thought I'd be here playing another World Cup final in Mumbai," Cummins said.

The five-time champions Australia will face two-time winners India in a blockbuster summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

