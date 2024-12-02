New York Cowboys crowned champions of USPL 2024 beating Maryland Mavericks

Florida [US], December 2 : Skipper Jake Lintott led the charge with a brilliant three-wicket haul, while opener Dilpreet Bajwa dazzled with a match-winning knock of 66 off 45 balls as New York Cowboys clinched the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 title after defeating Maryland Mavericks by 7 wickets in the final at Broward County Stadium in Florida.

It was a dream tournament for New York Cowboys as the side started the United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 with three consecutive losses but showcased a stunning turnaround by winning four games in a row to reach the grand finale.

Riding on their momentum, New York Cowboys sealed the final with a comfortable win over table-toppers Maryland Mavericks following a late flourish by Tajinder Singh, who scored 33 runs in 17 balls.

Batting first Maryland Mavericks scored 144/6 in the allotted 20 overs but New York Cowboys chased down the target (149/3) with 14 balls to spare and defended their title.

Chasing 145, the Cowboys stumbled early, losing Mukhtar Ahmed in the third over. But Dilpreet Bajwa and Joshua Tromp put on a crucial 76-run partnership for the second wicket.

The Mavericks fought back, dismissing Bajwa (66) and Tromp (27) in quick succession, reducing the Cowboys to 106/3. However, Tajinder Singh's explosive 33 off 17 balls, supported by Naushad Shaikh's 14 off 10 balls, sealed the victory for the Cowboys.

Earlier after winning the toss and opting to bat, the Maryland Mavericks had a shaky start, losing Dwayne Smith in the second over. However, Ryan Scott (39 off 25 balls) and skipper Shubham Ranjane (52 off 36 balls) steadied the innings. Despite their efforts, the Mavericks struggled to build lasting partnerships, ending their innings at 144/6 in 20 overs.

Jake Lintott was the star with the ball for the Cowboys, claiming 3/32 to keep the Mavericks in check. Skipper Shubham Ranjane's composed half-century anchored the Mavericks' innings, allowing them to post a competitive total. However, regular fall of wickets prevented them from capitalizing on the momentum.

The United States Premier League (USPL) Season 3 delivered 10 days of electrifying cricket, showcasing thrilling performances and nail-biting contests, leaving fans enthralled.

With their incredible comeback and clinical performance in the final, the New York Cowboys once again proved their mettle, cementing their position as champions of the USPL.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor