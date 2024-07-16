New York Strikers announces squad for MAX60 Caribbean League

New York [US], July 16 : Ahead of the upcoming MAX60 Caribbean Tournament, the New Strikers have revealed their roster in addition to the Strikers Franchise showcasing their presence in the Lanka Premier League. Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Thisara Perera and Sunil Narine are among the iconic members of the New York Strikers who will embark on their campaign participation against the Caribbean Giants on August 18 at the Cayman Islands.

The MAX60 Caribbean League will showcase a diverse roster of cricket superstars. Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Ambati Rayou, Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Waseem, Denesh Ramdin, Josh Brown, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Akshay Naidoo, Alessandro Morris, Troy Taylor, Mitchell Owen, K Kadowaki Fleming and Brandon McMullen are among the players on the New York Strikers roster promising an explosive action in their first campaign.

Speaking on the Strikers' lineup on participation in various leagues along with Max 60's tournament debut, owner of New York Strikers Franchise Sagar Khanna said the squad members of New York strikers embody both style and flair to compete at the toughest level.

"With MAX 60's recent participation, cricket fans can expect the thrills of the earlier tournaments while the squad vies for top honours."

Talking on New York Strikers adapting newer strengths for the Caribbean league, Head Coach Carl Crowe said the team has faced some of the best international competition around the globe. "I am confident the team is competitive enough to perform well at the Caribbean stage."

Under Sagar Khanna's direction and Carl Crowe's coaching guidance, the Strikers brand has welcomed a galaxy of cricket stars to represent the Strikers franchisee, a release said.

The New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10, also lifted its first-ever trophy by winning the 2023 edition of the league along with displaying dominating abilities in the second season of Legends Cricket Trophy.

Cricketer Babar Azam, who played for the Colombo Strikers when he was the best ODI batsman in the world, is among the cricketers who have called the New York Strikers as his home, the release said.

New York Strikers squad: Thisara Perera, Sunil Narine, Ambati Rayudu, Isuru Udana, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Waseem, Denesh Ramdin, Josh Brown, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, Akshay Naidoo, Alessandro Morris, Ansh Patel, Troy Taylor, Mitchell Owen, K Kadowaki Fleming and Brandon McMullen.

