New York Strikers unveils complete squad for Abu Dhabi T10 2024

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 18 : The New York Strikers who are the reigning champions of Abu Dhabi T10 previous edition, have unveiled additional draft lineup for the upcoming season.

This dynamic lineup is set to create waves in the league, featuring legends such as Evin Lewis, Dewald Bravis, Doug Bracewell, Kusal Perera, Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Choudhary, Nathan Edward, Dumindu Sewmina, Asif Ali, Reece Topley.

The New York Strikers have bolstered their roster with an exciting array of batting and all-round talent, featuring standout names such as Evin Lewis, celebrated for his powerful hitting; Dewald Bravis, an emerging talent known for his aggressive batting and ability to score quickly; and Doug Bracewell, whose versatility as an all-rounder strengthens the team's balance.

Kusal Perera is recognized for his explosive batting and ability to anchor innings, while Pakistan's Asif Ali's knack for finishing games makes him a valuable asset in high-pressure situations. In an exciting development the New York Strikers were also successful on drafting batting sensation Alishan Sharafu to join the squad this season

Owner Sagar Khanna expressed his enthusiasm for the blend of talent, stating, "We are excited about the mix in our squad. Our seasoned players bring invaluable experience, while the young talents are eager to make their mark. In terms of the legacy, we want to build, I'm thrilled about how our new lineup will contribute to the excitement this season."

Head Carl Crowe Vass emphasized the importance of maintaining a winning culture, stating, "Our goal is to create a winning culture that inspires both players and fans alike. We believe this squad has what it takes to achieve greater innings and maintain that momentum throughout the entire season."

The additional lineup also joins the retained talents of Kieron Pollard, alongside Muhammad Wassem, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, and Akeal Hosein. The emerging talents who will also be playing this season are the promising lineups of Donovan Ferreira and Matheesha Pathirana, ensuring a robust team ready to compete at the highest level.

New York Strikers CEO Shazmeen Kara also shared her vision for the season: "The energy and determination we put into forming a formidable team has always been our top priority. Our focus is not just on winning but on delivering exciting and entertaining cricket that our supporters can be proud of."

With a combination of experienced veterans and dynamic newcomers, each player is poised to make a significant impact on the field. Their diverse skill sets and complementary playing styles will enhance performance and create thrilling moments for fans. The latest additions in talent lineup promise to enhance the Strikers' competitive edge and provide fans with thrilling performances throughout the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 season.

Squad: Kieron Pollard, Matheesha Pathirana, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Amir, Donovan Ferreira, Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Akeal Hossain, Doug Bracewell, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadulla, Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Choudhary, Nathan Edward, Dumindu Sewmina, Asif Ali, Reece Tople.

