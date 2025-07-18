New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips out of T20I tri-series due to injury

Harare [Zimbabwe], July 18 : New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips suffered a right groin injury during the final of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 and has been ruled out of the ongoing T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, along with South Africa and the hosts.

The Kiwi player was monitored upon his arrival in Zimbabwe and was advised to undergo a number of weeks of rehabilitation, as per the ICC official website.

Blackcaps right-hand batter Tim Robinson, who was already among the players who had joined the Washington Freedom squad as a cover for the MLC final, will continue to stay on with the side for the remainder of the T20I tri-series.

The likes of Michael Bracewell, Phillips, Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra were featuring in the MLC Final, and hence a number of replacements had been brought in.

Phillips was also a part of the Test squad, and his replacement in the squad would be named in due course.

Black Caps head coach Rob Walters felt for Phillips.

"It's obviously disappointing to lose someone of Glenn's calibre. Much like Finn (Allen), we really feel for Glenn and that he misses out on this series. We know he was eager to get out on the field for the Black Caps, and unfortunately, he won't be able to do that for this series. We know he'll work hard to get himself back onto the park, and I look forward to when that happens," Rob Key said as quoted by ICC.

Phillips will return to New Zealand along with Jimmy Neesham and Mitch Hay, both of whom were in Zimbabwe as cover for players who featured in the MLC Final.

New Zealand featured in their opening fixture of the tournament against South Africa, and won by 21 runs courtesy of Tim Robinson's 75* and Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry's three-wicket hauls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor