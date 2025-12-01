New Zealand allrounder Zak Foulkes set for special Hagley Oval debut after breakout year

Christchurch [New Zealand], December 1 : New Zealand allrounder Zak Foulkes has enjoyed a rapid rise over the past few months in international cricket. In August, the 23-year-old produced remarkable figures of 9 for 75 on Test debut against Zimbabwe in Bulawayothe best by any New Zealander in their first Test. Then, in his maiden ODI bowling effort against England in Mount Maunganui in October, he scalped the wickets of the likes of Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett and Sam Curran. Now, he's poised to finish the year with his first home Test, facing West Indies at Hagley Oval, the ground he represents for Canterbury in domestic cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo.

After defeating West Indies by 3-1 in the T20I series and by 3-0 in the ODI series, he Kiwis are set to host them for a two-Test series, starting from December 2 AT Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Ahead of the match, Foulkes said he's excited to play his first Test in front of friends and family at Hagley Oval, calling it a special and rewarding moment, especially after having spent years watching Test cricket at the same venue.

"Yeah, a few friends and family coming down tomorrow, which will be cool. Yeah, obviously first Test match out in front of them, which will be really cool. A really special moment for me and my family. Obviously watched a lot of Test cricket out on this venue. Yeah, being on the other side of the road this time would be very cool, very rewarding," as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Foulkes explained that Test cricket has long been his top ambition, saying red-ball victories feel the most rewarding because of the effort and hard work that go into achieving them.

"I think Test cricket is probably my No. 1 goal. It has been for a while. I think there's just nothing more rewarding than a red-ball win. All the toil, all the hard work that goes into it. Yeah, it's very rewarding when you get a win," the allrounder said.

He said New Zealand's squad is in a strong position, with stable selections when everyone is fit and good depth to cover if there are any fast-bowler injuries.

"Yeah, I think we're in a great space. Obviously when everyone is available there's not too many spots up for grabs. It sort of fits itself, almost. Yeah, but I guess being fast bowlers, we know there's going to be injuries. So we have to build that depth and I think we're in a good spot at the moment as New Zealand cricket."

Reflecting on his own rise, he noted how fast everything has happenedfrom A tours and a stint in the UK to his debut in Zimbabwefollowed by a stretch of white-ball cricket. He added that he's looking forward to returning to red-ball action.

"It's all happened pretty quickly really. I had a big winter, had a few A tours and ended up in the UK. And then Zimbabwe obviously, where I debuted, which was cool. And then we've been on a little bit of a white-ball diet from then. Yeah, it's now going to be nice to strap on the whites and bowl with the red ball for a change."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor