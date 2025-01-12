New Zealand announce Santner-led squad for ICC Champions Trophy, fresh names included in pace attack

Wellington [New Zealand], January 12 : Fresh names in the pace attack and presence of key veterans were the major highlights as New Zealand announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, with their campaign opener set to take place against Pakistan on February 19.

This will be the first major ICC tournament leading the side for new white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner, after a successful stint in the ODI & T20I series at home against Sri Lanka, as per ICC. Kiwis won both ODI and T20I series 2-1.

The pace trio of Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears and Nathan Smith all feature in the squad, and are set to play their maiden senior ICC event.

Captain Santner is the frontline spin option, leading all-rounders Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra all playing support.

Senior figures Kane Williamson and Tom Latham lend valuable experience to the side, with the latter set to take the wicketkeeping gloves for the tournament.

Santner, Williamson and Latham were all part of New Zealand's squad for the previous edition of the Champions Trophy in England and Wales in 2017. Williamson also featured at the 2013 edition in England.

Matt Henry will spearhead the pace bowling attack alongside veteran Lockie Ferguson, who is set to play his fifth ICC event having played a key role in the last two ICC ODI and T20I World Cups.

Jacob Duffy could also feature in the squad - he is named as a reserve player - should Lockie Ferguson become unavailable because of franchise cricket commitments.

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

New Zealand's Group Stage Fixtures:

February 19 - Pakistan vs New Zealand, Karachi

February 24 - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Rawalpindi

March 2 - India vs New Zealand, Dubai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor