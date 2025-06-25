New Zealand announce schedule for their upcoming home fixtures

New Delhi [India] June 25 : New Zealand have announced their schedule for the upcoming home summer, with a whopping five teams visiting for 46 days of international cricket, according to the ICC website.

The three-match ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies in December highlights the schedule release, but the Black Caps will also host trans-Tasman rivals Australia and England in white-ball series prior to taking on the Caribbean side across all formats.

The team will then host South Africa in a five-game T20I series in March, just outside the expected slot for the next edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, while New Zealand's women's side also hosts the Proteas and Zimbabwe for the first time early in 2026.

New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is already looking forward to the busy upcoming schedule and is hoping he can continue to feature across all three formats.

"It feels like a marquee summer. The calibre of opposition means we'll be constantly tested for the duration of the season, and that's what you want as a cricketer," Kyle Jamieson said as quoted from the ICC website.

"It's great to have another three-Test series at home, and I'm sure the fans will get behind the Test team as they have in seasons gone by. It's always special to play in front of a home crowd, and we're hoping Kiwis will get out in force to support us once again this summer," he added.

Much of the White Ferns' focus heading into the summer will be the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year, though batter Georgia Plimmer is excited about what lies ahead in the new year.

The White Ferns will host Zimbabwe for the first time across six white-ball fixtures and then have eight matches against South Africa, which includes some double headers with the men's side.

"We can't wait for the international season and the chance to play in another ICC Cricket World Cup. We want to play as much cricket as we can, especially in front of our home fans, and it's exciting to have a 14-game home summer to prepare for," Georgia Plimmer said.

"It's great to see more T20I double headers as they are such a great experience for teams and fans alike, and it was awesome to see such strong crowds last season," she added.

New Zealand men's fixtures

Against Australia

Oct 1 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui

Oct 3 - 2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui

Oct 4 - 3rd T20I, Mount Maunganui

Against England

Oct 18 - 1st T20I, Christchurch

Oct 20 - 2nd T20I, Christchurch

Oct 23 - 3rd T20I, Auckland

Oct 26 - 1st ODI, Mount Maunganui

Oct 29 - 2nd ODI, Hamilton

Nov 1 - 3rd ODI, Wellington

Against West Indies

Nov 5 - 1st T20I, Auckland

Nov 6 - 2nd T20I, Auckland

Nov 9 - 3rd T20I, Nelson

Nov 10 - 4th T20I, Nelson

Nov 13 - 5th T20I, Dunedin

Nov 16 - 1st ODI, Christchurch

Nov 19 - 2nd ODI, Napier

Nov 22 - 3rd ODI, Hamilton

Dec 2-6 - 1st Test, Christchurch

Dec 10-14 - 2nd Test, Wellington

Dec 18-22 - 3rd Test, Mount Maunganui

Against South Africa

Mar 15 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui

Mar 17 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 20 - 3rd T20I, Auckland

Mar 22 - 4th T20I, Wellington

Mar 25 - 5th T20I, Christchurch

New Zealand women's fixtures

Against Zimbabwe

Feb 25 - 1st T20I, Hamilton

Feb 27 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 1 - 3rd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 5 - 1st ODI, Dunedin

Mar 8 - 2nd ODI, Dunedin

Mar 11 - 3rd ODI, Dunedin

Against South Africa

Mar 15 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui

Mar 17 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton

Mar 20 - 3rd T20I, Auckland

Mar 22 - 4th T20I, Wellington

Mar 25 - 5th T20I, Christchurch

Mar 29 - 1st ODI, Christchurch

Apr 1 - 2nd ODI, Wellington

Apr 4 - 3rd ODI, Wellington.

