New Zealand announce schedule for their upcoming home fixtures

New Delhi [India] June 25 : New Zealand have announced their schedule for the upcoming home summer, with a whopping five teams visiting for 46 days of international cricket, according to the ICC website.
The three-match ICC World Test Championship series against the West Indies in December highlights the schedule release, but the Black Caps will also host trans-Tasman rivals Australia and England in white-ball series prior to taking on the Caribbean side across all formats.
The team will then host South Africa in a five-game T20I series in March, just outside the expected slot for the next edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, while New Zealand's women's side also hosts the Proteas and Zimbabwe for the first time early in 2026.
New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson is already looking forward to the busy upcoming schedule and is hoping he can continue to feature across all three formats.
"It feels like a marquee summer. The calibre of opposition means we'll be constantly tested for the duration of the season, and that's what you want as a cricketer," Kyle Jamieson said as quoted from the ICC website.
"It's great to have another three-Test series at home, and I'm sure the fans will get behind the Test team as they have in seasons gone by. It's always special to play in front of a home crowd, and we're hoping Kiwis will get out in force to support us once again this summer," he added.
Much of the White Ferns' focus heading into the summer will be the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year, though batter Georgia Plimmer is excited about what lies ahead in the new year.
The White Ferns will host Zimbabwe for the first time across six white-ball fixtures and then have eight matches against South Africa, which includes some double headers with the men's side.
"We can't wait for the international season and the chance to play in another ICC Cricket World Cup. We want to play as much cricket as we can, especially in front of our home fans, and it's exciting to have a 14-game home summer to prepare for," Georgia Plimmer said.
"It's great to see more T20I double headers as they are such a great experience for teams and fans alike, and it was awesome to see such strong crowds last season," she added.
New Zealand men's fixtures
Against Australia
Oct 1 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui
Oct 3 - 2nd T20I, Mount Maunganui
Oct 4 - 3rd T20I, Mount Maunganui
Against England
Oct 18 - 1st T20I, Christchurch
Oct 20 - 2nd T20I, Christchurch
Oct 23 - 3rd T20I, Auckland
Oct 26 - 1st ODI, Mount Maunganui
Oct 29 - 2nd ODI, Hamilton
Nov 1 - 3rd ODI, Wellington
Against West Indies
Nov 5 - 1st T20I, Auckland
Nov 6 - 2nd T20I, Auckland
Nov 9 - 3rd T20I, Nelson
Nov 10 - 4th T20I, Nelson
Nov 13 - 5th T20I, Dunedin
Nov 16 - 1st ODI, Christchurch
Nov 19 - 2nd ODI, Napier
Nov 22 - 3rd ODI, Hamilton
Dec 2-6 - 1st Test, Christchurch
Dec 10-14 - 2nd Test, Wellington
Dec 18-22 - 3rd Test, Mount Maunganui
Against South Africa
Mar 15 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui
Mar 17 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton
Mar 20 - 3rd T20I, Auckland
Mar 22 - 4th T20I, Wellington
Mar 25 - 5th T20I, Christchurch
New Zealand women's fixtures
Against Zimbabwe
Feb 25 - 1st T20I, Hamilton
Feb 27 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton
Mar 1 - 3rd T20I, Hamilton
Mar 5 - 1st ODI, Dunedin
Mar 8 - 2nd ODI, Dunedin
Mar 11 - 3rd ODI, Dunedin
Against South Africa
Mar 15 - 1st T20I, Mount Maunganui
Mar 17 - 2nd T20I, Hamilton
Mar 20 - 3rd T20I, Auckland
Mar 22 - 4th T20I, Wellington
Mar 25 - 5th T20I, Christchurch
Mar 29 - 1st ODI, Christchurch
Apr 1 - 2nd ODI, Wellington
Apr 4 - 3rd ODI, Wellington.
