New Zealand bid adieu to its stalwart Southee on winning note in 3rd Test against England

Hamilton [New Zealand], December 17 : Even though a series win wasn't a possibility, New Zealand managed to send off its stalwart Tim Southee on a winning note with a whopping 423-run success in the third Test against England.

It turned out to be a bit of an emotional affair after Southee picked up a stump and led the New Zealand team back, soaking in the sound of applause from fans at the venue.

He met his former colleague and England head coach Brendon McCullum, and the duo embraced each other in a warm hug.

New Zealand and England completed their World Test Championship matches and ended the cycle at fourth and sixth spots, respectively.

The fourth day of the third Test started with England resuming their innings on 18/2. Jacob Bethell and Joe Root dealt with boundaries, briskly putting runs on the board.

The partnership swelled to 104 runs, and New Zealand knew a breakthrough was needed to swing back the momentum. Kiwis hero in Pune, Mitchell Santner, took the onus and landed the decisive blow.

With a tossed-up delivery, he pinned Root (54) in front of the stumps, who missed the line while trying to sweep the ball away. The initial appeal was turned down, and the hosts decided to take the decision upstairs.

The on-field decision was overturned, and New Zealand found the little opening to open the Pandora's box. In-form Harry Brook failed to leave his mark as England started losing wickets in a cluster.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals, courtesy of Santner's four-wicket haul, as New Zealand ended the series on an emphatic note. Southee ended his final Test with match figures of 2/34.

Southee's prolific Test career came to a close with a whopping 394 wickets, 98 sixes with bat in hand and a World Test Championship mace.

Santer was named Player of the Match with his extraordinary all-rounded performance. He played an invaluable 76 in the first innings and followed it up with 49 in the second. With the ball he returned with match figures of 7/92.

New Zealand had done the majority of work in the first innings. The bowling unit of the Kiwis bundled out England on 143, which allowed them to take a hefty lead. In the next innings, the batters topped it up by putting up 453 runs on the board, which left England in need of a miracle to complete a series sweep.

