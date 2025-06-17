New Zealand captain Sophie Devine to retire from ODIs after 50-Over World Cup 2025

New Delhi [India], June 17 : New Zealand captain Sophie Devine is set to retire from ODI cricket after the 50-Over World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka later this year. Despite her retirement from the ODIs, Devine will remain available for T20Is due to a casual playing agreement for the 2025-26 season.

The 35-year-old's decision comes just before New Zealand's 17-player women's contract list is about to be unveiled. Devine will continue to lead the White Ferns in the marquee event, and after her last dance, a new skipper will be appointed to fill in the gap.

During her 19-year stellar career, Devine emerged as one of the most prolific all-rounders in women's cricket. She broke into the international scene in 2006 at the age of 17.

She is second for the most number of appearances in ODIs for the New Zealand women's team behind Suzie Bates and is the fourth-highest run-getter with a tally of 3990 in the format and stands in contention to cross 4000-run landmark to move to third, ahead of Debbie Hockley, by the end of the World Cup.

With his enchanting spells, Devine, with 107 scalps, occupies the second spot among New Zealand women's all-time ODI wicket-takers. She became permanent captain in 2020 and has since led the team to new heights, including a bronze medal win at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 and a maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup victory last year.

"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away. I feel very fortunate to have NZC's support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns. It's important that everyone knows I'm focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away. I'm really excited by where this young group's going and I'm looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months," Devine said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket.

Head of women's high performance, Liz Green, reflected on Devine's decision and said, "Sophie's given nearly 20 years of service to the White Ferns and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage in her career," Green said, adding, "We're pleased to be able to reach an agreement that means she can continue to be involved with the White Ferns on a case-by-case basis, whilst opening up the opportunity for another player to be contracted in full."

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink added, "Sophie has been an extraordinary leader and ambassador for the White Ferns. Supporting her move to a casual playing agreement will allow her to continue contributing to the White Ferns environment. Her legacy as one of the game's greatest all-rounders and her commitment to nurturing the next generation make this a positive step for both her and the White Ferns."

