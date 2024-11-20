New Zealand Cricket elect former selector Dion Nash to board

Wellington [New Zealand], November 20 : New Zealand Cricket announced its decision to include former Blackcaps all-rounder and national selector Dion Nash on its board.

Nash fills the role left vacant by Martin Snedden, who stepped down from the role by rotation after a lengthy service to the game as a player, chief executive, board member, chair of the board, and International Cricket Council director.

NZC released a statement to announce the inclusion of Nash to the board which read, "Businessman and former New Zealand Test player Dion Nash has been elected to the Board of New Zealand Cricket."

NZC board chair Diana Pukepatu-Lyndon welcomed Nash as a new NZC director. He also acknowledged Snedden's significant contribution to the game.

"It's good to have someone with Dion's cricket and business experience coming onto the board at a time when Martin is stepping down. Martin's been involved with NZC since he was a player in the eighties and has made an extraordinary contribution to the game over a period of 24 years," Puketapu-Lyndon said.

"His mix of cricket, legal, and management expertise has been an important ingredient in the evolution of NZC from an old-fashioned incorporated society to a professional, modern and future-thinking organisation. Dion has a strong interest in not just the playing of the game but the business of the game and that should help stand us in good stead," Puketapu-Lyndon added.

During his playing days, Nash featured in 32 Tests and 81 ODIs for New Zealand. He also served as a New Zealand men's team selector before founding the skin and haircare company, Triumph & Disaster in 2011.

Nash had also stepped in to lead the New Zealand side after designated skipper Stephen Fleming was injured in early 1999. Nash led the Blackcaps in seven ODIs and three Tests. Post-retirement Nash was appointed as the selector for the men's team in 2005, before beginning his stint as a businessman.

