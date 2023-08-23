New Zealand cricket team reinforce coaching staff ahead of ICC ODI World Cup

Wellington [New Zealand], August 23 : New Zealand's cricket team have bolstered their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup with former England players Ian Bell and James Foster joining the roster.

Bell and Foster are joined by former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq and former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming as former cricketers to take up different roles in the New Zealand coaching staff on a series-by-series basis.

Ian Bell will be the assistant coach during the upcoming T20I series against England, which is set to commence later this month.

He will step into the role of batting coach for the four-game ODI series scheduled to begin on September 8. This role will continue as the team embarks on a crucial tour to Bangladesh from September 21 to 26.

Luke Ronchi will allow head Coach Gary Stead a brief break by stepping into his role during the Bangladesh tour. He will act as head coach with preparation for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 takes full swing.

Foster, meanwhile, is back with the Blackcaps for the first time since 2018. He will be the assistant coach for the team during the England ODI series. He currently serves as an assistant coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Foster's role will extend to the much-anticipated World Cup campaign slated for October and November, cementing his position as a vital component of the coaching setup.

Additionally, the team is likely to benefit from the return of Stephen Fleming for his second coaching stint.

Saqlain will step into the role of spin bowling coach for the Bangladesh Test series in December, following his involvement with the team's white-ball tour of Pakistan in April this year.

Post the World Cup, Stead will head back to New Zealand to prepare for the summer while Ronchi continues to assume the responsibilities of head coach for the Bangladesh Tests.

"We’re delighted with the caliber of coaches we’ve been able to confirm to assist the Blackcaps on the various tours," New Zealand Cricket team manager Simon Insley said as quoted by ICC.

"New voices don’t just freshen things up for the players but they also bring new ideas and energy to the whole group which is especially important on away tours," Insley added.

