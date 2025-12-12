New Zealand jumps ahead of Pakistan, India on WTC27 standings after comprehensive 9 wicket victory over West Indies

Wellington [New Zealand], December 12 : New Zealand have boosted their prospects of a second appearance in the ICC World Test Championship Final with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second Test of their series in Wellington on Friday.

The Black Caps' bowlers did the damage on the third day at Basin Reserve, with Jacob Duffy's five-wicket haul helping the hosts dismiss the West Indies for just 128 in their second innings.

That left New Zealand requiring 56 for victory and a 1-0 series lead, and Devon Conway (28 not out) and Kane Williamson (16 not out) guided them home after the early loss of skipper Tom Latham for nine.

The victory saw New Zealand bank 12 valuable World Test Championship points and allowed the 2021 winners to leapfrog Pakistan and India and join Sri Lanka in third place in the standings.

New Zealand now has a win-loss percentage of 66.67 per cent, with first-placed Australia (100 per cent) and second-placed South Africa (75 per cent) the only teams ahead of them.

The third Test between New Zealand and the West Indies will commence in Mount Maunganui on December 18.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand's Devon Conway and Mitchell Hay powered their team to a commanding position on the second day of the Wellington Test against West Indies, with both batsmen scoring half-centuries.

Despite a spirited bowling effort from the West Indies seamers, Conway and Hay's partnership extended New Zealand's advantage, setting them up for a 73-run first-innings lead.

Brief scores: West Indies 205 and 128 (Shai Hope 47, John Campbell (44); Jacob Duffy 5-38). Vs New Zealand 278 and 57/1 (Mitchell Ray 61, Devon Conway 60; Anderson Phillip 3-70).

