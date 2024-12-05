New Zealand name unchanged Playing XI for 2nd Test against England in Wellington

Wellington [New Zealand], December 5 : New Zealand on Thursday named an unchanged playing eleven for the upcoming second Test match of the series against England in Wellington.

Earlier in the first Test in Christchurch, England clinched an eight-wicket win which helped them to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against the Kiwis.

In their previous 47 Test matches, the Kiwis have named an unchanged Test XI only three times, including the upcoming Wellington Test, according to ICC.

Meanwhile, England have also named an unchanged playing eleven with the same set of players that impressed during the opening match of the Test series.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham expressed disappointment with his team's performance in the first Test and said that they did not put extra focus on fielding.

"We haven't necessarily put an extra focus on it. We understand we weren't at our best last game, but as I've said, we try to keep things as level as possible. We always put the work in behind the scenes, regardless of whether things have gone our way or not. The last couple of days have been no different, and the guys have been working hard to make sure they're ready for this game," Latham was quoted by ICC as saying.

Recapping the first Test match, Jacob Bethell's debut fifty and Brydon Carse's dominance with the ball helped England secure an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand started Day 4 at 155/6 at Hagley Oval, with a four-run lead against England. The Kiwis added 99 runs to their overnight total. Daryl Mitchell (84) displayed a stunning performance with the bat and had support from Nathan Smith (21) and other tailenders on the way.

However, Brydon Carse, who picked three of the four remaining wickets helping himself to career-best figures of 6/42, ensured that England had to chase only 104 to secure a win in the Christchurch Test.

The chase wasn't a problem for the Three Lions as New Zealand bowling failed to create any threat on the fourth day at Hagley Oval. Jacob Bethell led the English batting lineup during the chase and slammed a scintillating unbeaten fifty on his debut, with just 37 balls.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham (C), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke.

