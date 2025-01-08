New Zealand outclass Sri Lanka with dominant all-round display in Hamilton

Hamilton [New Zealand], January 8 : New Zealand secured the ODI series over Sri Lanka with a commanding 113-run win in Hamilton on Wednesday, with one game still to follow. The Black Caps dominated with both bat and ball, reducing Sri Lanka to 142 all out in 30.2 overs while defending a target of 256 in a rain-shortened 37-over match.

Chasing 256, Sri Lanka endured a dreadful start, slumping to 22/4 within the first five overs. Jacob Duffy struck early, dismissing Pathum Nissanka for 1 and Kusal Mendis for 2. Matt Henry joined the attack, removing Avishka Fernando for 10, leaving Sri Lanka reeling at 18/3 in 4.1 overs.

Skipper Charith Asalanka's unfortunate run-out at the score of 4 further deepened Sri Lanka's woes. Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage offered brief resistance with a 57-run partnership before Liyanage fell to Nathan Smith for 22, leaving the score at 79/5.

Kamindu Mendis was the lone bright spot for Sri Lanka, scoring a valiant 64 off 66 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes. However, he lacked support as wickets fell around him. Chamidu Wickramasinghe was run out for 17, Wanindu Hasaranga was clean bowled by Mitchell Santner for 1, and tailenders Eshan Malinga (4) and Maheesh Theekshana (6) were dismissed by Will O'Rourke.

O'Rourke emerged as New Zealand's top bowler with figures of 3/31, while Duffy had 2/30, Henry, Smith, and Santner chipped in with one wicket each.

Earlier, Sri Lanka opted to bowl first, and New Zealand posted a competitive 255/9. Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman anchored the innings with a 112-run stand after the early dismissal of Will Young for 16 by Asitha Fernando.

Chapman contributed 62 off 52 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes before falling to Maheesh Theekshana. Ravindra played a match-winning knock of 79 off 63 deliveries, featuring nine boundaries and a six, before being dismissed.

Skipper Mitchell Santner scored 20 off 15 and Daryl Mitchell (38) added valuable runs, while Tom Latham (1) and Nathan Smith (0) failed to make an impact. Glenn Phillips chipped in with 22 before falling to Wanindu Hasaranga.

Theekshana was Sri Lanka's standout bowler, taking 4/44, including a hat-trick with the wickets of Santner, Smith, and Matt Henry. Hasaranga claimed 2/39, while Asitha Fernando and Eshan Malinga picked up a wicket each.

Rachin Ravindra was named "Player of the Match" for his brilliant knock of 79, which set the foundation for New Zealand's victory.

With this win, New Zealand secured the series, leaving one match still to be played. Sri Lanka will aim to salvage some pride in the final ODI.

